Miss Terry Shuts Down Woman Attempting To Shoot Her Shot With Nick Saban

Nick Saban will not be following buddy Bill Belichick into the world of dating much younger women. Not if his wife of more than 50 years, Miss Terry, has anything to say about it.

The 72-year-old Saban retired from coaching after last season, but not from being involved in the game of football. He joined College GameDay and made his debut in Ireland on Saturday prior to the Georgia Tech and Florida State season-opener.

Miss Terry was nearby, and she's probably glad she was after a young female fan in the crowd decided to shoot her shot with her husband.

That's right. A fan decided to shoot her shot with Nick Saban during College GameDay. She held up a sign with Saban's picture that read, "I'm looking for a man in football. Trust fund, 5'6". Brown eyes."

The camera then shifted from the woman's sign to Saban's wife, who was initially shocked by what she was reading. But the shock didn't last long and, without missing a beat, she gave the woman a finger wave letting her know that Saban is spoken for.

And just like that, the shot was officially blocked.

Show Nick Saban and Miss Terry the respect they've earned

Let it be known that there won't be any shooting of your shot with Nick Saban. The man is happily married, and he joined College GameDay to talk ball and fire off hot takes. That's all.

He's going to be visiting campuses looking to get himself into any trouble. Show some respect, people. Miss Terry is a college football icon and this type of disrespect will not be tolerated.

We don't want to see Miss Terry have to break out the finger wag anymore this season. It would be a shame and completely uncalled for if fans continued to shoot their shots with Saban - wink, wink.

This is a man who spent 17 seasons at Alabama. He's earned the right to travel the country, sharing his football knowledge with fans everywhere.