Nick Saban Says Florida Lacks Culture Of Toughness, Discipline Under Billy Napier

Just when you thought Florida football fans could get through a Saturday without hearing anything negative about their program, Nick Saban was asked for his thoughts on the current situation in Gainesville.

This has certainly been a very bad week for Gator fans, coming off the humiliating loss to Miami just seven days ago in ‘The Swamp’.

While the loss was bad, Napier also mentioned that his team needed to block out the noise from those fans who are living in their mother's basement in central Florida, which he would try to clarify later in the week. If there's one thing you don't do, it's make any-type of reference to fan support while struggling to manage your football team in year three.

On ESPN's College GameDay, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some interesting wisdom to share about the Florida football program, along with his former assistant coach Billy Napier, which I'd imagine the Gators coach is not overjoyed about.

"I think he’s gotta change the culture. I mean the culture there is not what it needs to be in terms of the intangible things that you play with," Nick Saban mentioned. "The toughness, the discipline. To control the line of scrimmage. They’re just not doing those types of things. I know he took over a tough situation but hopefully, you can establish that culture in year three."

Man, having the legendary coach calling out the toughness of a football team, as year three is just getting underway in Gainesville is not the best situation to have, especially with a fan base who is currently foaming at the mouth.

And to be fair, Nick Saban would most certainly say the same thing to Billy Napier's face, but his assessment of the program is not going to sit well with Florida fans, or the athletic department. We're in year three, and if you haven't already established a culture within your program, there's a pretty big problem, which we're seeing play-out in Gainesville.

To make matters worse, ESPN's Rece Davis and the company took another shot at Billy Napier for the embarrassing situation that occurred postgame, with Miami players interacting with Florida recruits.

I think it's fair to say that Florida needs to win its next three games to calm down the fan base, or athletic director Scott Stricklin is going to have to decide on when it's time to think longterm about the football program.

Either way, one week later, Nick Saban and his colleagues are saying the quiet part out-loud, and I'd imagine Florida fans are not in the best of moods just two weeks into the 2024 season.