Golf Legend Nick Faldo Rips Into LIV Golf, Claims It's 'Not Sport' In Scathing Rant

There are those who aren't a fan of LIV Golf, and then there is Nick Faldo.

The PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sole funder of LIV Golf, continue to hold discussions about a potential agreement that may result in players from both circuits teeing it up against one another on a more regular basis.

For most in the golf world, that's the first want written on every wish list: to have the best players in the world compete against each other more often instead of how things currently sit, with just the four major championships being the only opportunity.

Faldo doesn't seem to have that desire.

"I think they should just go and do their own thing," Faldo told talkSPORT.

"LIV is LIV. Go and play the Tour. You know, it’s caused the ruckus. The players have done incredibly well — they’ve found a way to double the bloomin’ prize money. They’re all making a fortune, both sides."

The money involved with LIV Golf has rightfully been the biggest talking point about the breakaway circuit. Many players signed incredibly lucrative contracts, and on top of that, LIV offers $20 million tournament purses where there is no cut, meaning each start is a guaranteed payday for every one of the 54 players in the field.

The PGA Tour has raised its purses over recent years as well and even introduced a Player Impact Program - which recently ended - to essentially hand out huge bonuses to the most popular players on the Tour.

Professional golf has never been richer, literally, which was the point Faldo was trying to get across, but the key difference between the PGA Tour and LIV is the fact that the majority of Tour events still feature a cut and half the field going home without earning a penny.

It's the guaranteed paycheck coming to every LIV player that clearly gripes Faldo the most.

"The guys would fist pump – I made the cut, I still have a chance to win. That’s more important than, ‘Oh, thanks very much. I’ll waltz around for 54 holes and I’ve got a guaranteed check.’ That’s not sport. It’s not good for you, that sort of thing. Sport is bloody tough. The fear of failure is just as powerful as the quest to win," Faldo continued.

"And I think when you’re on a fail-free tour, you can’t fail. It makes you go soft. I think some of those players have gone soft…"I say the players are the luckiest things in the world, because you’ve got guys we’ve hardly heard of, who’ve never won, playing in $20 million tournaments. You’ve got guys who are into their careers getting 10 times what they would earn on [the PGA Tour], guaranteed. And then you’ve got these couple of guys getting paid an absolute fortune, and they haven’t moved a needle, really. So, hey, good luck to them. Go and do their own thing."

Faldo is expected to attend the Champions Dinner ahead of next week's Masters, meaning he'll be breaking bread with a significant number of players who have joined LIV Golf, including Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia.