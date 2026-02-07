Nick Emmanwori's Mom Doesn't Understand The Super Bowl Hype

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori is just over 24 hours away from the biggest game of his life, but his mom doesn’t get the hype.

At the risk of being unnecessarily clear, we are talking about the Super Bowl here. You know, the one against the New England Patriots (again). A game where legacies are determined and that millions upon millions of people from around the world will be watching.

Yeah, Justina Emmanwori doesn’t see it as anything special.

"To be honest with you, I don't know," she told a local reporter when asked what she's expecting at the big game. "Everyone keeps asking me, 'Do you know what you're going for?' I said: Super Bowl?"

To be fair, she is from Nigeria, and the more popular football is the sport where players actually use their feet primarily. But still, wouldn’t Nick being a star in the league help her gain perspective on what the game means?

I guess not. Because of that, she’s got a very short to-do list when in Santa Clara for the game.

"I have the opportunity to go there, so maybe it's something big," she said. "I don't know, it's big. I don't know what I'm expecting. All I'm going [for is] to shout 'Yay, Super Bowl, touchdown, we win' that's it. That's all I'm going to do."

Seems like a lady that knows exactly what she wants! And I’m sure that once she starts hearing the roars of the fans, she’ll understand the hype.

And if the Seahawks emerge victorious, I think Justina will start to enjoy it more.