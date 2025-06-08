Nick Chubb To Sign With The Texans; Will Houston Have Best RB Duo In NFL?

Chubb and Joe Mixon should be a top-tier duo, but not quite the NFL's best.

I pity every AFC South defensive line for the season they are about to endure.

Reports have emerged that Nick Chubb will sign with the Houston Texans on Monday. Chubb had previously spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Cleveland Browns.

Even though Chubb is coming off of an ACL injury , he’s still a menace in the backfield. He can plow through defensive tackles with ease and is a phenomenal short yardage back; he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last full season .

That would make the Houston running back room lethal enough. But when you pair him with Joe Mixon it’s even scarier.

Mixon was a revelation last season, in which he was the number one pass-catching back for the team. Despite only playing in 14 games , he racked up over 1,000 yards, 12 total touchdowns and 36 receptions. A great speedster in his own right, he will complement Chubb’s more bruising style of rushing quite well.

This automatically makes them one of the best running back tandems in the league - but not quite the best. With that said, which ones are better than them?

No. 1 - Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery

How can anyone else be the top option? The duo named "Sonic and Knuckles" are basically option 1A and option slightly less 1A. While their styles of running are different, the result are pretty much the same: touchdowns and lots of yards.

No. 2 - Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier

If Michael Penix Jr. struggles in his first full year under center, it's a good thing that he’ll have one of these two running backs to fall on. Robinson is the headliner, but don’t sleep on Allgeier - this dude has all the tools you would want in a successful running back too.

No. 3 - Chubb and Mixon

While this one has to be tested, the potential is endless, and they could be a nightmare for the entire league.

This makes me excited for the NFL. Is it September yet?