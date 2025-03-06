NHL Trade Deadline Could Get Wild As Bruins Reportedly Are Open To Trading Brad Marchand

The NHL's trade deadline at 3 pm on Friday is rapidly approaching as teams try to decide whether they are contenders this season or whether they'll start planning for next year and beyond.

One juicy rumor that has come up as the deadline approaches is the Boston Bruins seem to be open to dealing their captain, Brad Marchand.

Color me intrigued…

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the Bs have received some calls about Marchand — who is currently listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury — and, at the least, haven't immediately slammed the door shut at the prospect of trading their captain.

Marchand is in the final year of his current deal which carries a $6.125 million cap hit, per Puck Pedia.

That's not necessarily a bargain, but it is a number that I think that several teams would have space for, and if they don't, would be willing to make that space and could do so relatively easily.

I mean, I can't imagine any GM of a team that is in playoff position or scrapping to get into playoff position, wouldn't pick up the phone and give Bruins GM Don Sweeney a call.

In an ideal world for Marchand and the Bruins, they'd come to terms on a new deal, but that's easier said than done. So, why not try and get something for the Nose Face Killah as opposed to letting him walk over the summer?

As far as teams that have the cap space to fit Marchand right now and look like they could be in the playoffs, I think the Winnipeg Jets might be the best option. They're already fairly deep at center with Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Adam Lowry, but think about adding Marchand (granted, one of those guys might have to be part of any deal) and having him get more favorable matchups by playing down on maybe the third line.

Who knows what the Bruins will decide to do, but I think the final hours before the deadline could get really interesting.