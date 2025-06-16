NHL on TNT Reporter Jackie Redmond Gets Duped By Kelce-Swift Report

Any Swifties planning on tuning in to Tuesday night's hockey game hoping for a repeat of Game 4 may want to hold their horses.

While on The Pat McAfee Show earlier Monday, NHL on TNT reporter Jackie Redmond claimed a "good source" informed her that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, would be in attendance for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in Sunrise, FL.

As it turns out, Redmond and her source may have some "bad blood," as the on-air talent had to issue a retraction to her previous report.

(Side note: please take me out back and shoot me if I ever make a Taylor Swift pun again.)

It would appear as though Redmond's source was giving up some bad information regarding Swift and Kelce's plans for Tuesday night.

My question, and I feel as though I speak for the vast majority of hockey fans as well as sports fans in general, is who the hell cares?

Kelce is a noted hockey fan and recently had Panthers star winger, Matthew Tkachuk, on his podcast, and, of course, with Swift being his girlfriend, you knew she was going to tag along.

But I can assure you anyone who is actually watching this game as a fan of either team or the sport of hockey as a whole doesn't give a rat's ass that a singer and her football star boy toy will be in the same building as Lord Stanley.

I was at a watch party for Game 4 in Fort Lauderdale and can confirm that when the power couple was shown on the screen, the entire viewing area let out a collective groan.

I'm sure fans are tired of having these two shoved down their throats, because we all know they're just doing it for attention anyway.

The comments were predictably in favor of Swift and Kelce staying far away from the arena for Game 6, too.

Who could blame them?

And here we thought niche sports like hockey were safe from the media circus of Kelce-Swift. Afraid not!

But hey, maybe if Taylor is in the building, the Panthers can get her to bang the drum during the pregame festivities.

She can't be any worse luck than the Dolphins have been lately.