NHL Is Going All In On Pirates With Slick Map-Themed Stadium Series Rink

It will be the Tampa Bay Lightning's second outdoor game appearance

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins are heading outside this weekend for the NHL's second of two outdoor games played in Florida.

Earlier this month, we saw the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic, and now the Lightning and Bruins will suit up for a Stadium Series game.

Back in December, we got a look at both teams' uniforms, with the Lightning bringing a new shade of blue and some pirate touches, while the Bruins are going for a bold yellow look.

Tampa's uniforms, along with the event's logo, should have provided a clue as to what the field at Raymond James Stadium would look like for the event.

Lots of pirate-ness.

Well, the league officially unveiled the design for the area around the rink, and it's a really cool pirate map design.

It sure looks cool, but as hockey insider Frank Seravalli pointed out, there are tons of references to players, teams, and more sprinkled around.

It's a neat look, and will help make for a game that is uniquely Tampa.

It's still weird to think of outdoor hockey in Florida, even though we've already seen it done once. Sure, either the Lightning or Panthers have been involved in all of the last six Stanley Cup Finals.

The weather is always a concern when games are played in warmer climates, but luckily for the NHL, it's expected to be unseasonably cold on Sunday.

According to Fox Weather, the Tampa area is expected to see a high of 41-degrees.

Yes, that's in Fahrenheit.

So, as long as any rain holds off — and it's the dry season in Florida right now — there shouldn't be too much to worry about, especially since the opening face-off is only scheduled to take place after the sun sets for the day.