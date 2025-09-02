The NHL Is Reportedly Closing Its Massive Playoff Payroll Loophole

The change was set to begin in with the new CBA during the 2026-27.

The NHL's biggest loophole that allowed teams to circumvent the salary cap once the postseason got underway is reportedly going to be closed as soon as this season.

For the last few years, there has been quite a bit of talk about teams placing highly-paid players who are on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), which means the player's salary doesn't count toward the salary cap while they're out.

However, what teams were doing was using that extra bit of money to load up on players at the trade deadline. Then, the player on LTIR would return for the postseason — when terms were permitted to go above the salary cap — and the team would effectively have a roster worth far more than they'd ever be allowed to use during the regular season.

Technically, it's been legal and has been used to great effect by several recent Cup champs like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Florida Panthers, the latter of which traded for Brad Marchand and Seth Jones while Matthew Tkachuk and his $9.5 million cap hit, according to Sportsnet, were on LTIR.

A rule against this is part of the new CBA, which begins ahead of the 2026-27 season. However, according to NHL insider Frank Servalli, the new playoff salary cap rules will go into effect this coming postseason.

The way this will work is pretty simple, and that is that teams will only be allowed to dress a lineup that fits under the salary cap.

There's not really any room to work around that.

As I mentioned, there was nothing illegal about what teams were doing, but this was something that needed to be addressed (unlike that lame state-tax debate), and, fortunately, it was.

Some other changes in the new CBA will roll out early, including a new, less-strict dress code and players being allowed to cut endorsement deals for wine and spirits.