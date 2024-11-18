NHL Referee Stretchered Off Ice After Scary Collision With Defenseman

Collisions are a regular part of hockey - between players. But when one happens between players and a referee, it's far more serious.

That unfortunate scenario unfolded in a game Monday between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado forward Josh Manson was skating toward the blue line, and referee Mitch Dunning was skating away from a puck battle along the end boards. Dunning and Manson’s paths unfortunately crossed - with both men unaware of the fact that they were about to collide.

Since Dunning was skating backwards, he was the one that took the brunt of the hit. He fell to the ice in a heap and had to be skated off the rink.

Fortunately, Dunning was able to move all his extremities and was fully able to communicate with staff. As he was stretched off, Manson skated over to give Dunning some encouragement.

Thank goodness Dunning is okay, that could have been a lot worse. Hopefully his recovery is speedy and complete.