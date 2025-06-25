NHL Prospect Shows Off His Homemade Goalie, ‘Jeff’

Porter Martone is projected to be a first round pick in this year's draft.

The NHL Draft gets underway this weekend, which means it's time to start getting up to speed on some of the prospects whose names will be called. One of those players is Porter Martone.

The Peterborough, Ontario native plays for the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League and, according to NHL Central Scouting's final report, is ranked No. 6 among North American skaters in the 2025 draft class.

Scouting reports highlight Martone's physicality and puck control, but The Hockey Writers also note his "lethal shot from mid-range," a skill that contributed to his impressive 98-point season (37G, 61A) in just 57 games.

And how did he hone that twine-seeking shot of his? With a little help from "Jeff."

Who is Jeff? Some skills coach?

Nope, Jeff would be Martone's make-shift backyard netminder.

The NHL shared a video of Martone and his family talking about Jeff, who appears to be made out of wood, a pair of glorious old-school goalie pads, and a lacrosse net.

Man, I love this.

When I was a kid, I had one of those tarps with a goalie printed on it that I hung from my net. I named him Spike, and he helped me become a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League All-Star.

What a guy, that Spike…

The Martones talked about how Jeff was typically outfitted with a piece meant to emulate a chest protector, though Porter called out his sister for hitting him in the chest and breaking it.

My favorite addition was the rope crossbar. Smart. You don't want to be skying pucks top shelf on a lacrosse net. You've got to keep that shot under four feet.

And hey, maybe someday, if Martone becomes a stud in the NHL, we'll see Jeff at events for fans to shoot on the way the NHL travels around with Sidney Crosby's old washer and dryer.