NHL Playoff Heat: Brent Burns Throws Headbutt At Timo Meier in Hurricanes, Devils Clash

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns threw a fierce headbutt at New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in a heated NHL playoff Game 2 at Lenovo Center.

Meier’s head cocked back in full force at the buzzer, but officials made no call, denying the Devils a potential five-minute power play to start the third.

NHL Rule 47 mandates a five-minute major and game misconduct for headbutting.

Carolina and Burns threw salt in Meier's wound with a 3-1 win, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The Hurricanes were up 2-1 at the end of the second period and piled on with another score in the third to bury New Jersey.

Fans were stunned that officials let Burns’ headbutt slide.

Devils fan site Pucks and Pitchforks quipped, "Oh… cool… headbutts are legal in hockey now."

Devils beat reporter James Nichols reacted, "Casual headbutt by Brent Burns on Timo Meier after the buzzer. Official standing right there doesn’t make the call."

Some fans argued Meier instigated the scrum, suggesting he got what he deserved.

NHL fans should expect a fiery Game 3 in New Jersey.

