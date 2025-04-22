NHL Playoff Heat: Brent Burns Throws Headbutt At Timo Meier in Hurricanes, Devils Clash

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns threw a fierce headbutt at New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in a heated NHL playoff Game 2 at Lenovo Center.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 22: Linesperson Bevan Mills #53 breaks up a scuffle between Brent Burns #8 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils during the second period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on April 22, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.  (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meier’s head cocked back in full force at the buzzer, but officials made no call, denying the Devils a potential five-minute power play to start the third. 

NHL Rule 47 mandates a five-minute major and game misconduct for headbutting.

Carolina and Burns threw salt in Meier's wound with a 3-1 win, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead. 

The Hurricanes were up 2-1 at the end of the second period and piled on with another score in the third to bury New Jersey.

Fans were stunned that officials let Burns’ headbutt slide. 

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 22: Linesperson Devin Berg #87 breaks up a scuffle between Jalen Chatfield #5 of the Carolina Hurricanes and Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils during the second period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on April 22, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.  (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Devils fan site Pucks and Pitchforks quipped, "Oh… cool… headbutts are legal in hockey now." 

Devils beat reporter James Nichols reacted, "Casual headbutt by Brent Burns on Timo Meier after the buzzer. Official standing right there doesn’t make the call."

Some fans argued Meier instigated the scrum, suggesting he got what he deserved.

NHL fans should expect a fiery Game 3 in New Jersey.

