NHL Not Committed To Holding 2026 All-Star Game Ahead Of League's Return To The Olympics

The NHL is reportedly having second thoughts about holding an All-Star Game next season, and it looks like it has some to do with the resounding success that was the 4 Nations Face-Off and a lot to do with the fact that in the modern sports landscape, everyone thinks All-Star games are kind of lame.

The inaugural four-team international tournament that the NHL implemented this season was a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it was probably the biggest thing to the NHL regular season since the Winter Classic debuted.

However, one big problem was that the tournament was only meant to be an appetizer before the NHL goes back to the Olympics in 2026 and the World Cup of Hockey returns in 2028.

Not striking while the iron is hot would be a real mistake, and according to NHL insider Chris Johnston, Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league isn't married to the idea of holding an All-Star Game next season, despite it already being scheduled to take place on Long Island at UBS Arena.

It's a little unusual for the NHL to hold an All-Star Game during an Olympic year. It hasn't happened since 2002, and logistically, that was a good year to do it, since the Winter Games were in Salt Lake City and traveling there was a breeze.

Having the Olympics in Milano and Cortina might be a little different.

But according to Sports Illustrated, the league still wants some kind of league event before the Olympic break, whether that's an All-Star Game or something else (c'mon, something else!).

It'll be interesting to see if they come up with something new. All-Star Games are old hat, and while the international tournament was amazing, will they want to do that right before the Olympics?

Who knows?