NHL Deputy Commissioner Downplays The Great State Income Tax Debate

The NHL and the NHLPA are getting to work on a new collective bargaining agreement, and at the moment, there don't seem to be too many, if any, sticking points that could result in the league's fourth lockout in the last 35 years.

However, one topic that has gotten a lot of attention over the last few seasons, and is a big talking point now as the sixth-straight Stanley Cup Final featuring a team from Florida has just gotten underway, is the perceived advantage that teams in states without state income tax have over the competition.

Obviously, the argument is that a team based in Florida, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee and Washington — which do not have any state income taxes — could offer an identical deal to a team in a state with income taxes, and would have an edge given that the player would sign with them because it would mean more money in his pocket.

That, of course, has to be one of the many things a player weighs when signing with a team, but is it unfair?

According to Sportsnet, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says that while this issue has come up, it's not a big concern for the league.

"Certainly, it’s an issue that some of our franchises have raised as a concern," Daly said. "What I’d say at this point is, we don't share the level of concern that they have.

"These imbalances have existed forever. Like, there’s nothing new here. There are so many reasons why a player may choose to play in a particular location, for a particular team, for a particular coach that have nothing to do with the tax situation in that market. So, I don't expect it’s anything we’re going to address proactively as part of this collective bargaining negotiation."

Personally, I think this is a case of correlation not equaling causation. Yes, Vegas has been great, Dallas has been great, Tampa and Florida have been phenomenal, but it's because of their state's tax code?

I don't think so.

Plus, as TNT's Anson Carter brilliantly pointed out last week, this issue never came up during Tampa Bay and Florida's lean years.

I'm with Ace on this one.