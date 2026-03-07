NHL Media Asking Players About 'Heated Rivalry' Is Inappropriate And Unprofessional

Though the NHL has moved away from players wearing Pride jerseys in warm-ups, and for a short time they banned the use of rainbow Pride tape on their player's sticks in pregame, the NHL has fully embraced the sexually-explicit, gay hockey show, "Heated Rivalry."

For those that don't know about the mature-rated, Crave original show, "Heated Rivalry" follows two fictional NHL players who have a secret, homosexual relationship. The show includes severe sex, nudity, and profanity, including homosexual sex, dick pics, masturbation, and more filthy content.

Based on the unhinged response from the hockey media to Team USA men's hockey after they secured gold over Canada in the Olympics, and subsequent visit to The White House, as well as attacks on players who refused to wear Pride jerseys due to religious conviction, you should have at least a baseline understanding that it's full of liberals happy to insert left-wing politics in any sports conversation they possibly can. They also work overtime to shame opposing views.

With that said, I had an interaction on X with a liberal media member this week, Alex Daughtery — a Nashville Predators beat reporter from the Tennessean, who I believed was inappropriately asking Nashville Predators players about whether they had been watching "Heated Rivalry."

The article titled, "Have Predators Players Watched ‘Heated Rivalry’?" with the caption, "has the steamy TV craze made its way into NHL locker rooms?" unfortunately flashed across my feed. I couldn't let this pop up without a response.

This guy is freely admitting that he is using his time as a sports reporter to discuss sexually-explicit content with players, hoping to further the LGBTQ agenda. From there, I responded according:

"Hockey media’s obsession with a show about two gay dudes playing hockey, is off the charts…"

My comments weren't because a few liberal hockey reporters, including this one, decided to push this agenda. But rather the fact that this show has been shoved down our throats for months now by the likes of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, "Saturday Night Live," and the Winter Olympics. The main characters of the show, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, were even given the prestigious honor of being torch-bearers at this year's Winter Olympics. The promotion of the show and its sexually-explicit content are everywhere in the NHL and media.

Daughetry's response was typical, essentially claiming that I don't believe people that identify as gay matter, which is not only preposterous, but a deflection from addressing the actual issue I've presented.

I truly believe this is bigger than "Heated Rivalry," and these liberal reporters know it. Heck, the creators of this show know it. They are all clearly pushing an agenda.

"People that identify all over the self-identified sexual spectrum matter," I said in response. "We’re all made in God’s image, but the heavy promotion of homosexuality, drag queens, portion of ticket sales going to groups that perform & encourage irreversible gender reassignment surgeries, indoctrinating kids with LGBTQ sexual content, etc, is all over Pride Nights, in almost every league… Kids shouldn’t be subjected to that, and players don’t need to be asked about gay sex shows."

Pretending this is simply another show with some cultural relevance within the hockey community is a disingenuous argument. It's rooted in an LGBTQ agenda similarly promoted by teachers at your kids' elementary schools, fighting for sexually explicit books to be in their libraries, drag queen story hour, and more indoctrination. These media members want Roman Josi, and other players as allies to push this agenda.

This is why I said, "This isn’t about one piece of content and you know it."

The promotion of this show is deeply rooted in the hockey media, as is liberalism. ESPN's Sr. NHL Writer, Greg Wyshynski, has unashamedly endorsed the show. He even believes a sexually explicit gay joke was the best part of Team USA hockey players Jack and Quinn Hughes, Hilary Knight, and Megan Keller joining "Heated Rivalry" star Connor Storrie on "SNL."

According to the NHL, media, and teams like the San Jose Sharks, who I spent five seasons with, the promotion of sexually explicit content is acceptable. The Sharks are even giving away a "Heated Rivalry"-inspired T-shirt, which features a gay sexual innuendo, at their upcoming Pride Night.

This is not appropriate, and asking NHL players around the rink if they've seen the "steamy show" is unprofessional.