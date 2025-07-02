NHL Makes It Officially Official That Players Are Headed Back To The Olympics

I don't know about you, but I thought the idea of sending NHLers to Italy for the 2026 Olympics and Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo was a done deal a long, long time ago, but apparently the deal was sealed Wednesday.

According to NHL.com, the league, the IOC, and hockey's governing body, the IIHF, finalized the details that make the NHL's return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014 officially official.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly was in Zurich to sign the deal on behalf of the league.

"There were a bunch of issues that are typically dealt with between the NHL, the IIHF, and the IOC that needed to be dealt with, and we ultimately got those done," Daly said."We're thrilled. It's all good."

Well, I'm glad to hear it's "all good," because it would've been awkward as hell if the NHL had to back out after the first six players on each of the 12 Olympic rosters were announced.

Fortunately, it would seem all parties involved recognize how important it is that NHLers go back to the Olympics.

Why? Well, let me ask you: what were your highlights of the 2018 and 2022 Olympics men's hockey tournament?

I couldn't tell you either, but we all remember the heartbreak (speaking as an American) of Sidney Crosby's "Golden Goal" in 2010 and TJ Oshie's shootout masterclass in Sochi in 2014.

The NHL was also reminded just a few months ago that the public — not just hardcore hockey fans — respond to the intensity of best-on-best international hockey, as evidenced by the overwhelming success of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It's a mutually beneficial relationship, something NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman noted.

"We are pleased to confirm that NHL players will be participating in the 2026 Olympic Games," he said. "Olympic participation will showcase the skill and talent of NHL players on an international stage. We are proud to collaborate with the IIHF, NHLPA, and IOC to bring the best hockey players in the world to the Olympics and make this happen in a way that benefits the game globally."