NHL Fans Lash Out At Taylor Swift Cameo At Stanley Cup Final

NHL fans can now cope alongside NFL fans.

Taylor Swift crashed Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, and as expected, she's caught an unusual amount of attention from the broadcast, which is aggravating hockey fans everywhere.

The TNT broadcast set off fan bases after showing Swift, sitting next to her puppy-dog boyfriend Travis Kelce, following a Matthew Tkachuk power play goal, which was absolutely blasphemous to all those tuning in to the Game 4 clash between the Florida Panthers (2-1) and the Edmonton Oilers. Swift celebrated the goal and Kelce high-fived a fan.

NHL couldn't be happier with the cameo. Chances are, Swift's appearance will boost the headlines and ratings around this game.

WPTV-5 reported that a helicopter appeared before the game at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida, meaning a big star was bound to appear. The big reveal at Amerant was Taylor, who previously terrorized NFL purists with her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Now it's your turn, hockey fans. So far, they're not handling the news well.

"Not to sound like an old boomer man, but I think one mention of Taylor is enough, and then u don’t mention/show her again, I’m here to watch a sporting event, not a Taylor Swift sighting," one fan angrily posted.

And the hits kept coming.