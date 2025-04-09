NHL Executive, Former Penguins And Devils GM Ray Shero Has Died At 62

Some really sad news has come out of the National Hockey League after it was announced that longtime NHL executive Ray Shero has died.

He was just 62. No cause of death has been revealed.

Shero — the son of legendary Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers head coach Fred Shero — is best remembered for leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to their first Stanley Cup win in the Sidney Crosby era back in 2009. In that series, the Pens defeated the Detroit Red Wings in what was a rematch of the 2008 Stanley Cup Final, which Detroit won.

The Penguins hired Shero in 2006 after he had stints as an assistant GM with the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators.

He stayed in Pittsburgh until he was fired by the team in 2014.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Penguins General Manager Ray Shero," the Penguins said in a statement. "Ray was instrumental in ushering in a new era of Penguins hockey, highlighted by the 2009 Stanley Cup Championship.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his sons, Chris and Kyle, and all those fortunate enough to call him a friend. Ray was admired and loved in the hockey world, and especially here in Pittsburgh."

From 2015 to 2020, Shero served as the GM of the New Jersey Devils and was responsible for drafting the team's current slate of key players, including Jack Hughes and current Devils captain Nico Hischier.

Most recently, Shero worked as an advisor to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin, who said that Shero had changed his life.

"Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

All of us at OutKick send our deepest condolences to Shero's friends, family, and colleagues.