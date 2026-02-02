NHL Rightfully Eviscerated For Tasteless Cancer Charity Stunt At Stadium Series

The NHL managed to take a good cause and wrap it in an uncomfortable gimmick, dangling life-saving charity money before snatching it away.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation and the NHL donated $200,000 toward cancer treatment and research. But the way they went about it isn't sitting right with fans.

After the second period of their Stadium Series game against the Boston Bruins, the Lightning brought out Rob Higgins, CEO of Athletics at the University of South Florida, as its "Community Hero." A cancer survivor himself, Higgins was presented with a $100,000 check earmarked for various cancer charities, including Coop's Catch for Kids.

But — emcee P.K. Subban explained — Higgins had an opportunity to turn that $100,000 donation into a $500,000 donation. All he had to do was make a nearly impossible shot from the blue line into a tiny, puck-sized hole in the net. That's a tough feat for anyone, but particularly someone who doesn't even play hockey.

Not surprisingly, Higgins missed the shot.

But wait!

Here comes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield accompanied by Rob's father, Jack Higgins. Jack also happens to be a cancer survivor. Mayfield rattled off a spiel about everyone deserving second chances and then announced that Rob would get to take another shot. This time, it would be for $1 million.

He missed again.

As a consolation, Mayfield changed the $100,000 donation to a $200,000 donation and called it a day. Thanks for playing, Rob.

Of course, $200,000 is no small amount. But dangling a $1-million carrot out there then asking a cancer survivor to take a carnival shot to reach carrot is tone-deaf and a little gross. And then they embarrassed him not once, but twice.

Sorry about that extra $800,000 you missed out on, kids with cancer, you can blame Rob!

Not surprisingly, fans on social media were quick to call out the NHL for the unsavory act.

Rob Higgins, by the way, was very gracious about the whole thing. He posted on X: "A huge THANK YOU to the @TBLightning & @NHL for this amazing honor & for donating $100k to the following charities: USF Health, USF Stampede for Women, Moffitt, Coaching Love, Coop’s Catch…. Plus another surprise $100k to Moffitt!"

He added: "And with that, my hockey career (which thankfully only lasted two shots) is now officially over!"

Your move, NHL. Cough up the extra $800,000 and make this right.