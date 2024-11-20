NHL Drops Winter Classic Sweaters For Game At Wrigley Field Between Blackhawks, Blues

The NHL Winter Classic is returning to Wrigley Field this season, making it the first repeat venue in the league's marquee outdoor game's history. It will feature a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, putting one of the league's biggest young stars, Connor Bedard, on one of the biggest stages.

Now, we know what both teams will be wearing when they hit the ice on New Year's Eve (yes, the league learned their lesson from last year's ratings debacle).

And if you're a fan of old-school-style chest stripes like I am, this is about to be a cool day for you.

This is Fanatics' first crack at designing Winter Classic jerseys since taking over as the NHL's jersey supplier this season, and they released the new getups for both teams on social media.

Let's take a closer look at each one:

I've got to say, Fanatics just crushed these out of the park.

The funny thing about the Blackhawks is that they've played outdoors more than any team in the league, so they've exhausted most avenues when it comes to their jersey history.

Here, they're going with some old-school crest and striping, and I like the addition of the stars from the Chicago flag.

While the Blackhawks jerseys are great, the Blues' new sweater is spectacular.

I'm a simple man. I like a wordmark inside of a chest stripe, and this jersey is that.

But what's cool about it is that it uses the typography from the prototype jerseys the Blues unveiled in 1966 — the year before they began play — but then ultimately never used.

Those things need to be adopted as a third jersey the second the Winter Classic is over.

The jerseys may be the best part of this year's matchup because the matchup isn't exactly thrilling.

Yeah. Historically that has been a fun rivalry, but given the state of teams — both of which are wallowing away toward the bottom of the Central Division standings — it's not super enticing.

Hopefully, both teams still deliver performances befitting of their uniforms on New Year's Eve.