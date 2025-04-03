Caps, Hurricanes Game Featured Another Ovechkin Goal And Plenty Of Rough Stuff

Hockey fans got their money's worth Wednesday night in Carolina when the Capitals took on the Hurricanes.

Sure, fans got to see NHL great Alex Ovechkin score his 892nd career goal last night to put him three shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal record, but it was the other great thing about hockey that got fans in a frenzy last night - fighting.

Everyone loves a good hockey fight, and a lopsided score is usually a recipe for things getting out of hand. With the hometown Canes up 5-1 in the third, that's exactly what happened.

The chaos started with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game when Tom Wilson - shocker - and Logan Stankoven were both sent to the dressing rooms early after each received roughing penalties. Wilson - shocker - got a double minor for roughing. They both got misconducts for their efforts.

CAPS VS HURRICANES FEATURED OVER 140 PENALTY MINUTES

Two minutes later, most of the skaters on the ice came together shortly after a faceoff. The pushing and shoving escalated and Washington's Brandon Duhaime and the Caps' Tyson Jost threw a few punches. They each got fighting majors and 10-minutes misconducts for their efforts. Mark Jankowsi of the Caps and Carolina's Nick Dowd also got into a scrum and each received roughing minors and misconducts as the refs tried to get control of the game.



The refs did not get control of the game.

Play resumed and eight seconds later the Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield and Washington's Connor McMichael squared off. It wasn't much of a fight, but the ending sure got people's attention. Chatfield picked up a helmet-less Connor McMichael from Washington and straight up did a hiptoss of him to the ice.

Just watch this slow-motion replay.

JALEN CHATFIELD PULLED A WRESTLING MOVE

Across social media, some fans called for the NHL to look into Chatfield's takedown move. NHL writer Ken Campbell tweeted that Chatfield is fortunate he didn't kill McMichael with his wrestling move on the ice.

Fortunately, nobody ended up getting hurt last night, which means we're allowed to gleefully rewatch last night's fight highlights as we root on like the savages we are.

You can be sure that the Capitals will be looking to get their revenge when they host the Hurricanes one week from today on April 10th.

