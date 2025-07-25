NHL Says Acquitted Players Ineligible To Return Before Review Is Conducted; NHLPA Challenges Stance

None of the players have appeared in the NHL since the 2023-'24 season

On Thursday, five former NHL players — Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote — were found not guilty on sexual assault charges.

The charges stemmed from an alleged 2018 incident that followed a celebration of the championship-winning Canadian World Junior Championship team, of which all five were members.

However, after the verdict was revealed, the NHL stated the players should not expect to be on NHL rosters, at least as the league conducts its own review of the judge's findings.

"We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings," a league statement reads, per TSN. "While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the league."

The statement described the case as "very disturbing" and said that the behavior of the players involved was "unacceptable."

However, as you might expect, this stance is at odds with the NHL Players Association, which released a statement saying that the league's decision to conduct its own investigation into the judge's findings isn't in line with the current collective bargaining agreement.

"Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod were acquitted of all charges by Justice Carroccia of the Ontario Superior Court," the NHLPA statement reads. "After missing more than a full season of their respective NHL careers, they should now have the opportunity to return to work. The NHL’s declaration that the Players are 'ineligible' to play pending its further analysis of the Court's findings is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA.

"We are addressing this dispute with the League and will have no further comment at this time."

None of the five have appeared in an NHL game since they were formally charged last year. Court documents revealed that Formenton has ended his hockey career and is working in construction.

Meanwhile, McLeod and Dube signed deals in the KHL last season, while Foote played in Slovakia until they were required to return to Canada to stand trial.