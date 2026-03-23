NFL's New Highest-Paid Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Living The American Dream

Grandfather emigrated from Sierra Leone and instilled work ethic for family to prosper and excel

It's been quite a year for Jaxon Smith-Njigba: He was the NFL's offensive player of the year, his Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, and now he's the NFL's highest paid wide receiver.

Only in America!

Smith-Njigba on Monday agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $168.6 million, according to multiple reports.

The new deal includes $120 million in guaranteed money.

That means the new deal averages a whopping $42.15 million per season, which surpasses the mark set by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's contract on an annual average basis.

Chase's contract, signed in 2025, averages $40.25 million per season and contains $73.9 million in guarantees.

Immigrant Family Reaches Greatness

All of this followed a regular-season in which Smith-Njigba posted 1,793 receiving yards with 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

And why do we mention that these feats were accomplished in the Good Ole USA? Because that's the only place on Earth where they are possible. Many people would forget that and think it of no relevance.

But it is very relevant to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Because where else on the planet does an immigrant family come with absolutely nothing. Settles. Lives right. Works hard.

And then their children and grandchildren enrich both themselves and the country.

That's the story that has been repeated in America countless times. And that's Smith-Njigba's backstory in a nutshell.

Smith-Njigba Story Begins In Sierra Leone

According to Smith-Njigba, his grandfather emigrated from Sierra Leone to the United States in the 1970s.

He arrived with very little and had to build his life from the ground up. Smith-Njigba has emphasized that his grandfather "had to work for everything that he had," highlighting a blue-collar path defined by persistence rather than privilege.

Beyond just establishing himself, his grandfather also played a broader role within the family. Smith-Njigba has said he helped bring other relatives to the United States, effectively becoming a foundation figure for the family’s presence in America.

That experience shaped the values — particularly work ethic, pride in identity, resilience, and a Christian faith – passed down through generations.

Smith-Njigba Put Faith, Family On Display

That faith and family history was on full display when Smith-Njigba accepted his Offensive Player of the Year award.

So, he's done himself, his family and his ancestors proud.