NFL's Jordan Addison Suspended After DUI Arrest

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison received his discipline from the NFL following his DUI arrest in 2024.

The third-year WR and former first-round pick violated the league's substance abuse policy after admitting to consuming alcohol during the incident, which was part of his legal resolution last month.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the season without pay after being arrested near LAX last July for falling asleep while driving under suspicion of being under the influence. Under the suspension, Addison will still be allowed to practice with the team during training camp, as well as participate in preseason games.

Addison will miss the first three weeks of games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

As of current reporting, Addison has not officially appealed his suspension.

Addison's absence will be another hurdle for new Vikings QB JJ McCarthy, who is taking over a significant role left by Sam Darnold's Pro Bowl campaign for the Vikings last season. Over his first two seasons, Addison has registered 108 catches for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns.

California Highway Patrol arrested Addison in El Segundo after finding his white Rolls-Royce blocking lanes on the way to LAX. Addison also took a breathalyzer test, which revealed his blood alcohol level to be .08%.

Last month, Addison pleaded no contest to reckless driving while under the influence of alcohol and is serving 12 months of probation. Additionally, Addison has been assigned a $390 fine and is expected to complete online traffic courses related to the incident.

