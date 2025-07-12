Ndamukong Suh Calls It A Career With Emotional Announcement

He hasn't been on the field in a few years, but on Saturday, Ndamukong Suh made it official: he's retiring.

The long-time NFL defensive tackle, who was no stranger to controversy during his 13 years in the league, took to X to make the big announcement.

Suh started the announcement by saying that July 12 had been exactly one year since his father had passed away, and talked about the impact he had on his career.

"July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life," Suh wrote. "It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor.

"He taught me what it meant to be disciplined, focused, and relentless in everything I do."

Suh revealed that shortly before he died, he had a conversation with his father about calling it a career.

"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice," Suh recalled.

"'It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.'

"That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL."

Suh also shared that he is launching a podcast that will be geared toward "athletes, entrepreneurs, and young people navigating life and money."

The 38-year-old played his college football at Nebraska and went on to be a five-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions before moving on to stints with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing one final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.