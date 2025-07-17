NFL WR Mike Williams Officially Retires, Shortly After Re-Joining Los Angeles Chargers

A Bolts fan-favorite is hanging up the cleats.

Longtime Los Angeles Chargers wideout Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement on Thursday (at the age of 30), via his agent, which ended a short return to the franchise that put him on the map.

Williams re-joined the Chargers in March on a one-year deal but started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz addressed the Williams injury this week, believing it was "something small."

"Just working through something small and could be out there any day," Hortiz shared. "They're both close. They could be any day. You guys could come out one day and they're not here, next day they'll be out there practicing. They can come off any time."

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert commented on Williams' retirement and playing alongside the former first-round wideout.

"When everything mattered the most, he was going to show up and that's what I'll remember most about him," Herbert said.

"It was an honor to play alongside him, to throw him the ball and definitely heartbreaking, tough news to hear about. But we got his back no matter what."

At the height of his career, Williams played a dangerous No. 2 role behind Keenan Allen and with Justin Herbert under center for the Chargers. Williams crossed more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season twice with the Chargers.

In 2017, Williams was picked seventh overall in the NFL Draft by LA. He spent seven seasons with the Chargers and split last season (2024) with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

