NFL Wild Card Weekend: Schedule Drops As Games Stretch Three Days And Nights

The NFL has announced its Wild Card Weekend schedule for Jan. 11-13 and it means a whole lot of professional football for the United States of America next weekend.

Let's go (seeds in parenthesis):

Streaking Ravens vs. Skidding Steelers

Saturday, Jan. 11:

AFC: 4:30 p.m. ET – (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Houston Texans. CBS and Paramount+.

AFC: 8 p.m. ET – (6) Pittsburgh Steelers at (3) Baltimore Ravens. Prime Video.

Sunday, Jan. 12:

AFC: 1 p.m. ET – (7) Denver Broncos at (2) Buffalo Bills. CBS, Paramount+.

NFC: 4:30 p.m. ET – (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Philadelphia Eagles. FOX, FOX Deportes.

NFC: 8 p.m ET – (6) Washington Commanders at (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NBC, Peacock, Universo.

Rams Host A Great Team

Monday, Jan. 13:

NFC: 8 p.m. ET – (5) Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions at (4) Los Angeles Rams. ESPN/ABC/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes; ManningCast-ESPN2/ESPN+.

And, yes, that's a lot to unpack but here's some details …

That Monday Night game will feature a home team and division champion in the Rams, who will probably be an underdog against either the Vikings or Lions. The Rams beat the Vikings earlier this year and lost to the Lions.

The winner of the Vikings and Lions being played Sunday evening will have a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are already the AFC's No. 1 seed and have a first-round by and home field advantage.

Wilson And Steelers Sliding

The Commanders and Buccaneers opened the season against one another. The Bucs prevailed, 37-20, but that was obviously rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' first NFL start.

The game between the Ravens and the Steelers? It looks like two teams heading in different directions.

The Steelers have lost four consecutive games and there have been calls for a serious consideration to benching quarterback Russell Wilson. The Ravens have won four consecutive games to finish their season and quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final push for the MVP award in the season-finale.

The Divisional Playoffs schedule will be announced next weekend.