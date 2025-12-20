NFL Week 16 Slate Features Seven Teams With Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Eagles and Patriots can clinch with wins while Bears and Packers need Lions to lose

We've reached that time of year in the NFL when teams on the precipice of playoff relevancy can take that big leap into the postseason if they just do one more thing.

That one more thing almost always involves winning.

And that's where we are in Week 16 of the season. Simply, three teams have clinched playoff berths: The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

This week's slate of games can deliver playoff berths to … the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

It is, however, not all as simple as win-and-you're-in for some teams.

Well, the Eagles and Patriots win and they're in.

But the Patriots can also get in with a loss if either Houston or Indianapolis lose. The fact is, if either the Colts or Texans lose, that would also put the Chargers and Jaguars in the playoffs, assuming they win.

The Eagles get in even if they lose, if the Dallas Cowboys also lose.

And the Bears and Packers must win but also have the Detroit Lions lose to get in the postseason. Finally, the 49ers get in the postseason with a win or a Lions loss.

So given those scenarios, here are this week's must-watch games:

Packers (9-4-1) @ Bears (10-4)

WHY IT MATTERS: The playoff implications are thick as you just read, with the winner having a chance to clinch a postseason berth.

WHAT TO WATCH: Can the Packers overcome the devastating loss of edge rusher Micah Parsons, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week? Or will Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams find the previously unforgiving Packers defense more welcoming?

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: Once the NFL’s premier rivalries – you know, Halas versus Lambeau – it resurfaces on the national stage in prime time with outdoor December football.

Buccaneers (7-7) @ Panthers (7-7)

WHY IT MATTERS: This is the first of two meetings between these teams the next three weeks. The winner carries a significant edge in the race for the division title.

WHAT TO WATCH: Baker Mayfield’s mobility and playmaking ability against Carolina’s aggressive front. Also, red-zone execution because divisional games like this often hinge on field goals vs. touchdowns.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

NARRATIVE: Tampa has won the division four consecutive years and wants to prove its experience matters despite struggling with five losses in the last six weeks. Carolina wants to announce its arrival.

Jaguars (10-4) @ Broncos (12-2)

WHY IT MATTERS: The Broncos have the NFL's best record but haven't clinced the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs yet. So they cannot let up. The Jaguars seek to keep pace in a crowded playoff hunt.

WHAT TO WATCH: Denver’s defense vs. Jacksonville’s dynamic offense is going to be a test for both. It will be interesting to see how Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, enjoying a resurgence after two years of struggle, can match up against Denver's defense which is tied for the NFL's second-best in points allowed per game.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: This could be a playoff preview and could also help determine slotting in the NFL coach of the year race.

Patriots 11-3) @ Ravens (7-7)

WHY IT MATTERS: The Patriots suffered a setback last week against division rival Buffalo at home and, again, they haven't really clinched anything yet, so much work to do. Baltimore cannot afford a loss if it wants to overtake the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

WHAT TO WATCH: Let's face it, Lamar Jackson hasn't been his dynamic self this season, as most of his offensive stats are down except for one: Interceptions. He's the focus.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: The Patriots blew a big lead to Buffalo at home. So was that a blip that sometimes happens or are they being exposed? Lots of talk in Baltimore about whether John Harbaugh's message has grown stale. Yes, ridiculous. But it is out there.