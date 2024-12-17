NFL Week 16 Playoff Picture Includes Chiefs Clinching Top Seed, Steelers And Eagles Winning Their Divisions

It's a big week for the Kansas City Chiefs because even as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is trying to recover from an ankle injury so he can play on Saturday, the NFL playoff picture shows the team can clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

That's one scenario for Week 16.

Others include the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles possibly winning their respective divisions. And five other teams locking down a playoff berth.

Here we go!

Chiefs Can Take Top Seed, But Bills Have Say

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (11-3) – AFC East.

Houston Texans (9-5) – AFC South.

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) – AFC West.

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) – playoff berth.

Scenario:

Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) vs. Houston Texans (9-5); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC.

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home field advantage with:

KC win + BUF loss or tie. KC tie + BUF loss.

Steelers Can Win AFC North

Scenario:

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX.

Steelers clinch AFC North with:

PIT win.

Baltimore Ravens (9-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX.

Ravens clinch a playoff berth with:

BAL win or tie. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie.

Broncos, Chargers Vying For Spots

Scenario:

Denver Broncos (9-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-6); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video.

Broncos clinch playoff berth with:

DEN win or tie. MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie.

Scenario:

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Denver Broncos (9-5); Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video.

Chargers clinch a playoff berth with:

LAC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie. LAC tie + MIA loss + IND loss + CIN loss or tie.

Eagles Eyeing NFC East Title

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit Lions (12-2) – playoff berth.

Minnesota Vikings (12-2) – playoff berth.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) – playoff berth.

Scenario:

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at Washington Commanders (9-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX.

Eagles clinch NFC East with:

PHI win or tie.

Scenario:

Green Bay Packers (10-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC.

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

GB win or tie. ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie. ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie.

Commanders Can Clinch, But Need Help

Scenario:

Washington Commanders (9-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX.

Commanders clinch playoff berth with: