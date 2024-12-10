NFL Playoff Picture For Week 15: Who's In? Who's Out? Who Needs Help?

The NFL playoff picture for Week 15 isn't quite ready to break down the brackets like college football has done because, well, the season's longer, teams are rallying and surprises are always possible.

Chief, Bills have won division titles & they're in the playoffs

So, far we've got two AFC teams – The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs – that have clinched their division titles. So, obviously, they're in the postseason. The AFC has a couple of more teams that can clinch playoff berths this weekend and one of those can win its division.

No NFC team has clinched its division title yet. But one team – the Philadelphia Eagles – can do that Sunday evening.

Here's the NFL playoff picture directly from the NFL:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (10-3) – AFC East.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) – AFC West.

Texans Can Clinch AFC South

Scenario:

Houston Texans (8-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS.

Houston clinches AFC South title with:

HOU win + IND loss.

Scenario:

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX.

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

PIT win or tie. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie.

Packers Must Win And Get Help

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit (12-1) – playoff berth.

Philadelphia (11-2) – playoff berth.

Scenario:

Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC.

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:



GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie.

Multiple Ways Vikings Clinch Berth

Scenario:

Minnesota Vikings (11-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-9); Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC.

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

MIN win or tie. LAR loss or tie. SEA loss or tie.

Scenario:

Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX.

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win + WAS loss or tie. PHI tie + WAS loss.

Last week, the Chiefs clinched a division title and Lions locked in a postseason spot. We'll see what happens this week.