Football Fever Isn’t Cheap: Comparing NFL And College Ticket Prices This Weekend

From bargain seats in Tuscaloosa to sky-high prices in Dallas, here’s what fans will pay to watch college and NFL football this weekend.

Congratulations to all the NFL fans out there for making it to Week 1 of the season, while college football fans are still trying to wrap their brains around some of the outcomes of last weekend.

But, looking ahead to the next four days, one of the most interesting topics I enjoy looking into is how much it costs to attend one of these games.

We all know that NFL runs the television ratings, even though college football put up some impressive numbers this past weekend, especially the Texas vs. Ohio State game that came down to the fourth quarter.

And, with ticket prices continuing to soar across both levels, besides the Alabama game this weekend against Louisiana-Monroe, it's fascinating to see how much it actually will cost you to attend.

So, here's a breakdown of some of the top games in each, and some of the results might surprise you.

College Football Games

Oklahoma versus Michigan: Right now, ticket prices start at $267 just to get into the game.

Kansas vs. Missouri: The Border War is an expensive one this weekend, starting at $204.

Iowa State vs. Iowa: For the low price of $176, you can watch the ‘Border War’ renew.

South Florida vs. Florida: When you're winning, it helps the secondary market. $122 to get in

Alabama vs.. Loisiana Monroe: Take the kids to Tuscaloosa for this one, it's $7 per ticket

App State vs. Lindenwood: I know this is an awkward one, because of availability, $129 per ticket

Illinois vs. Duke: Unfortunately for secondary sites, this isn't creating much buzz. $27 per

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky: A Lane Kiffin sighting isn't helping Kentucky much, given it's $48 per

Arizona State vs. Miss State: I was a little surprised here, with tickets starting at $32 per

You can have a look at Stubhub, or any other site, for prices to weekend college football games. But, it's certainly a hot-ticket in Missouri, and Oklahoma.

NFL Game Prices

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Goodness, this one is expensive, starting at $410

Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers: If you're heading to Brazil, it will cost you $212 a piece.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints: This one won't cost you, starting at $33 piece

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: The get-in price for Aaron Rodgers return is $123 piece

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots: Ok, pony up here, starting at $181 a piece

Buckle up, we've got a wild weekend of football ahead, in both the NFL and college ranks. Let me know what you think, email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com