NFL Will Visit Quarterback Slides On Replay Assist As Possible Patrick Mahomes Rule Addition

The NFL doesn't often say much publicly about its officiating mistakes, which leads to criticism on social media or talk of scripts for games and the season. But the league is not deaf. It hears what's going on.

And that's the reason, in the coming offseason, the league is expected to revisit its replay assist use to include quarterback slides – particularly as they may or may not lead to unnecessary roughness penalties or poor spots.

NFL Concerned About Chiefs Perception

ESPN was first to report the possibility but didn't mention the league is concerned some fans and even teams such as the Houston Texans, believe the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have received favoritism from officials with phantom roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties – all coming with 15-yard markoffs – this year.

So call this the Patrick Mahomes rule if it goes forward in early March at the NFL's annual meeting in Palm Beach.

Why is this possibility coming out now?

Last week, Mahomes got what looked like a questionable 15-yard penalty against the Texans on a slide play. And all heck broke loose after the game.

Call Led To NFL Reaction

Referee Clay Martin was asked to explain what he saw.

The Texans suggested privately and, yes, publicly that the Chiefs are the league's fair-haired franchise that gets all the calls.

The Chiefs in general, and Mahomes in particular, felt the need to deny that they receive favoritism.

The Chiefs were forced to deny any favoritism.

You get the picture.

Data Backs Fans Belief Chiefs Get Calls

Many fans not rooting for the Chiefs believe to some extent that the Chiefs get calls they don't deserve. That's a problem for the NFL's all-important integrity of the game aspirations.

But, you see, the problem is there is statistical data that suggests that is exactly what's happening.

During Kansas City's current eight-game playoff win streak, opponents have been called for six roughing the passer penalties. The Chiefs have been called for none. This according to the ESPN statistics department.

(The OutKick statistics department was unavailable to do the work because those 14 folks take Sundays off to go to church.)

The Chiefs furthermore have been called for one unnecessary roughness penalty, while their opponents have been flagged 4 times.

Admittedly, the NFL revisiting the replay assist in March isn't going to affect Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

But didn't you just get done reading that the NFL is not deaf to criticism?

The league this week assigned Clete Blakeman as the head referee for Sunday's game. Blakeman has definitely earned the illustrious assignment.

This game will mark the 16th postseason assignment of Blakeman's career. That includes five past conference title games as the head official, and Super Bowl 50.

And here's the kicker: The Chiefs have a 3-4 record in games Blakeman has officiated over the past five years. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, have a 5-2 record with Blakeman at the head of an officiating crew.

The AFC Championship game will be Blakeman's first Chiefs game this season. He has called one Bills game this season – on Dec. 29 against the New York Jets.

The Bills won the game.