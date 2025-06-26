NFL Tight End Brenden Bates' Attempt At A Happy Gilmore Tee Shot Went Spectacularly Wrong

Everyone who has ever picked up a golf club has at some point said, "Hang on, let me see if I can hit a Happy Gilmore drive."

I think I even did it this past weekend when I went to my brother's new apartment and learned that they had a golf simulator (how cool is that, by the way?) and I stood in there and took some swings well after he asked me to please leave.

So, it's no surprise that while hitting the links recently, Cleveland Browns tight end Brenden bates decided to try giving the iconic move a whirl and it didn't quite work out for him… unless you consider him eating it in a blunder that is sure to go viral "working out," because in that case, yeah, it went pretty well.

Ouch.

The Browns' front office probably wasn't too psyched about this video when they saw it on their social media timeline. You never want to lose a tight end to an offseason Happy Gilmore swing-related injury.

Also, why were there so many cameras? I'm not saying that this is a put-on, but that tee-shot had better coverage than pretty much any student film I've ever seen. There were so many angles of that shot that it looked like a '90s skate video. It was just missing the requisite fish-eye lens shot.

It looked like the former Kentucky Wildcat was no worse for wear after eating a bit of finely manicured tee box turf, and he should be ready to go for the start of training camp.

Unless, of course, he didn't learn his lesson the first time and thinks to himself, "No wait, I know what I did wrong the first time. Let me give that another shot at the next tee."

I think we've all been there, too.