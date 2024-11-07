NFL Teams Ranked As The Most Unhinged Reactions To Donald Trump Winning The Presidency

Look, I know you're all tired of election talk. I get it. Kamala won, we're all sad, and it's been a tough week.

Wait, what? She didn't? Trump did … in a landslide? Seriously?! Well, in that case, let's talk MORE politics, baby! Let's never stop! When is Project 25 orientation? I don't wanna miss it!

On a serious note … what a week. What an amazing week of #content on the internet. I mean, yesterday was a Hall of Fame day on Twitter. One of those days you'll remember for the rest of your life. One we'll tell our kids about.

And you know what? I expect today to be similar! The left is unhinged right now. There is no telling how low they're gonna go. I can't wait.

Anyway, the takes have been coming in so fast, furious and scorching, that it's been tough to keep up. Luckily for you, I have!

It's Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: the ‘ranking teams based on the most unhinged lefty take on the internet’ edition!

What a LOADED list. Let's roll!

Tier 1: The Morning Joe tier

1. Detroit Lions (LW: 1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

3. Patrick Mahomes' MAGA mom! (NR)

4. Baltimore Ravens (3)

5. Minnesota Vikings (5)

6. Buffalo Bills (6)

7. White Dudes For Harris (NR)

Look, anybody could've taken the top spot. It's such a tough spot to put me in, because there's no true right answer. The meltdown from the left yesterday were that good, and that unhinged.

But Morning Joe is a staple in this business. We knew he'd come out of the gates with a doozy of a take, and he did NOT disappoint.

He's now given up on the white man. He hates us, and he's let us know that for a long time. It's weird, because he IS a white man, but whatever.

Anyway, he's now focusing his efforts on the other racists out there – namely the Hispanics – and I, for one, am excited to see where this new road leads him. What a take.

This tier is largely unchanged after last week because all these teams won pretty handily, minus the Bills, who needed a 100-yard field goal against my Dolphins to win. Tyler Bass, after missing a billion extra points on Sunday, of course made it with ease.

PS: nobody needs RFK Jr. Making America Healthy Again more than this dude:

Tier 2: The Dan Le Batard tier

8. Atlanta Falcons (12)

9. Washington Redskins (11)

10. Houston Texans, who may be frauds (7)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)

12. Green Bay Packers, who also may be frauds (9)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (14)

14. Tampa Bay Bucs (13)

15. San Francisco 49ers (15)

16. LA Chargers (17)

I mean, this is the good stuff right here, boys and girls. Dan Le Batard is so angry at Donald Trump winning the election, that he has now declared war on the majority of the country.

If you voted for the mean orange man, YOU are now Dan's enemy. That's me, you – all of you SICK Trump people!

What a badge of honor to wear, huh? I mean, can this week GET any better?

Couple changes with this tier this week … Texans pushed down into it – and frankly, they'll probably stay here a while because are they kinda bad this year? – while the Chargers move up into it.

Everything else pretty much stays the same, including calling the Commanders the Redskins. Is that in Project 25? I hope so!

Tier 3: The Ladies of the View tier

17. Seattle Seahawks if their coach wasn't an idiot (NR)

18. Actual Seattle Seahawks because their coach is one (19)

19. Arizona Cardinals (20)

20. LA Rams (22)

21. Cincinnati Bengals, who are suddenly playing well because it's November and those are the rules (24)

22. Denver Broncos (18)

What a day for these ladies yesterday! Trump winning gave them their highest rated show EVER. They should be sending him flowers this morning. Look at that! He's already helping the economy!

Joy comparing him to Nixon? Hell yes. Inject it straight into my veins. Sunny crying? Oh baby, yes! All of them, minus Whoopi, wearing black like it was a funeral? Melts my heart. What a day.

This is where we really start to get into the shitty NFL teams, and, more-so, shitty NFL coaching. Mike Macdonald probably cost the Seahawks a win by just … going for it … in overtime. What a call.

Here come the Rams! They may be outta this tier a week from now since they get Miami on Monday night.

Oh, it's November? Time for Joe Burrow to sling five tuddies! Right on cue.

Tier 4: the Jimmy Kimmel tier

26. New York Jets (28)

27. Dallas Cowboys w/Dak (28)

28. Dallas Cowboys w/o Dak (NR)

29. Mike McCarthy's real estate agent (NR)

30. Chicago Bears (29)

31. DJ Moore (NR)

32. New Orleans Saints as long as Derek Carr stops throwing hospital balls (30)

32. Indy Colts (31)

33. Cleveland Browns (32)

34. Miami Dolphins (34)

35. Tennessee Titans (39)

36. New England Patriots (35)

37. Jacksonville Jaguars (36)

38. New York Giants (37)

39. Oakland Raiders (40)

40. Carolina Panthers! (44)

Look, we usually go with five tiers, but this league is just so bad, that I could only do four this week. We truly don't have any teams good/average enough to fit a fifth tier.

Luckily, though, Jimmy Kimmel makes it all worth it. You lose a tier, but you gain an unhinged, CRYING Jimmy Jimmel on late night.

Almost makes the last four years worth it. What an absolutely unhinged monologue from Jimmy. I can't believe he really choked up. Soak it all in, boys and girls. This is truly the good stuff.

Again, all of these teams are ass. Plain, American ass.

DJ Moore literally just left the game in the middle of the play. He just … left. Wild.

Hilarious.

The Cowboys are COOKED and decided trading for some shitty Panthers receiver was gonna save their season.

Derek Carr refuses to stop getting Chris Olave nearly decapitated.

The Panthers WON and moved up four whole spots … but they're still last. Sad. One day, maybe.

Now, let's go have a big week. Eyes peeled. The takes are gonna be HOT for the foreseeable future.

Can't wait.