NFL Teams Doubling Back To Bill Belichick And Doing 'Due Diligence' On Him As Head Coach Option

Bill Belichick, the same guy who couldn't land an NFL head coaching job last year and was so uncertain he could this year that he took the proverbial bird in the hand with the University of North Carolina job, is on the radar for NFL teams again.

And, no, he's not baaack.

Belichick Name Floated Again In NFL

But his name is being floated as a possibility for an interview by at least one team, an OutKick source said Wednesday.

"Due diligence," the source said.

The source asked that his team's identity not be revealed.

NFL Media went further. It reported "multiple" teams have inquired about whether Belichick would reconsider his move to college football. And one of those that has done so is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Let this marinate for a moment …

Still marinating.

What interest would the Raiders possibly have in Belichick? What sense does it make?

Raiders Make A Lot Of Sense

Well, tons.

The Raiders in December added Tom Brady (5 percent share) and Richard Seymour (0.5 percent share) as minority owners to a group that principal owner Mark Davis heads. And while Davis calls all the shots, he is open to advice from his partners, particularly from Brady.

Both Brady and Seymour played for Belichick. And Brady has spoken to Belichick multiple times about the Raiders – although it's unclear if those conversations included the idea of Belichick coaching the Raiders.

Belichick also has a longstanding relationship with the Davis family dating back to his days as an assistant coach when he interviewed for a job with the famous Al Davis for an Oakland Raiders opening.

So, yes, this makes sense.

It should be noted that part of Belichick's contract includes a $10 million buyout should he leave North Carolina prior to June 1. That's almost a side note. It's unclear if the contract clause even applies to an NFL job.

And even if it does, NFL teams throw away $10 million on one-year deals for players who disappoint all the time, so one might imagine a coach who can change the course of the franchise would be worth the extra premium.

Reasons To Stay At North Carolina

But and it's a big but …

The important part is whether Belichick would be willing to take any interview without having the certainty of landing the job. Because just taking an interview would hurt Belichick's credibility at North Carolina with tens, if not hundreds, of people who have committed to him being there.

Not to mention, it would send a message his word, and even his signature on a contract, are not binding.

That's the reason Belichick would never be doing an interview without certainty. A team would have to be offering the job rather than just an interview for him to show interest.

Belichick may still decide it's not worth it. He has spoken at length about his love for his current position and new chapter in life. He has moved friends and family, including his son, Steve Belichick who is the new Carolina defensive coordinator, to Chapel Hill.

So, this is all complicated.

And at this early, early stage, unlikely.