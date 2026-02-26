NFL Teams Desperate For A Starting QB Are Eyeing Backups On Other Teams' Depth Charts

Teams prefer competition over coronations, making Kirk Cousins less attractive while backups like Tyson Bagent, Andy Dalton, and Tanner McKee become possible trade targets

INDIANAPOLIS – The cynic will immediately think this is a sad state of affairs and speaks to the lack of great options in free agency and the draft, but that hasn't stopped multiple NFL teams from seriously considering trading for other teams' backups as a way of solving their starting QB problem.

Multiple NFL sources have confirmed to OutKick that teams have been actively measuring other teams this week at the NFL Scouting Combine to see what backup quarterbacks might be available in trade this offseason.

And the teams asking are doing it to potentially promote those backups to starters.

Andy Dalton Is Available

So, this year, backups such as Tyson Bagent, Mac Jones, Davis Mills, Tanner McKee and others are suddenly the topic of trade conversations around town.

The trading of backup quarterbacks is such a thing in Indy this week that the Carolina Panthers are both fielding calls of interest in backup Andy Dalton, per ESPN, and open to trading him because he might be replaced in a looming backup competition anyway, per general manager Dan Morgan.

It's interesting.

But it's also concerning because it definitely shows the need for a starting quarterback — particularly one that might serve as a bridge starter — is higher than the supply.

While the Miami Dolphins are trying to trade Tua Tagovailoa and the Arizona Cardinals are seriously considering trading Kyler Murray, buyers on the quarterback market might not be interested in taking on toxic contracts written by other teams.

Teams are also interested in competitions rather than coronations.

Teams Want Competition At QB

That's why the idea of looming free agent Kirk Cousins coming in as an anointed starter is not attractive to some teams — including the Minnesota Vikings, who definitely want a competition for J.J. McCarthy they think he would win.

So, again, multiple teams are doing their homework on current backups that might come with more attractive contracts and no expectations other than to compete.

"I do feel like there's some good options out there," said Jets general manager Darren Mougey in not eliminating any possibility.

The idea of trading away the backup probably doesn't sound too painful for most fans. But it's a decision that is not taken lightly by teams with strong backup situations.

Ben Johnson Loves Tyson Bagent

"No!" Bears coach Ben Johnson said between forced coughs meant as a joke but also delivered as a not-so-subtle message to his front office.

"No, I love Tyson. And that's one that kind of pulls at your heartstrings a little bit because he's someone that you care about so deeply, and he's a hell of a football player that at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself.

"And so we'll always do what's best for our team and our organization. I do think there's a lot of merit to having a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. But I'm of the mind that he's probably one of the best 32 of the NFL."

Other teams apparently agree, which is a reason the Bears have been approached about possibly moving Bagent, who is talented but will not be supplanting starter Caleb Williams.

"If he would like an opportunity to start," Johnson added, "I certainly hope he can get that somewhere."