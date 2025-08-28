Which NFL Teams Can Actually Win The Super Bowl This Season?

With the NFL season just one week away, every fan base is asking the same question: Can my team win the Super Bowl?

Well, not every fan base. Cowboys fans certainly aren't asking that today. Nonetheless, fans are curious which teams are actually in the Super Bowl bubble.

We broke it down into three categories: In the bubble, just outside the bubble, and could sneak into the bubble. Take a look:

In the bubble: Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Lions

The four obvious Super Bowl contenders are the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Ravens.

While teams that lose the Super Bowl often struggle the following season, the Chiefs haven’t followed many trends since Patrick Mahomes took over eight years ago. With expected upgrades on the left side of the offensive line — thanks to Josh Simmons falling to No. 32 in the NFL Draft — Kansas City could actually be better this season.

The Eagles had the best roster in the league last season, and nothing has changed in terms of top-end talent and depth. Led by their dominance in the trenches, Philadelphia could field both a top-five offense and defense.

At some point, you’d think the Bills or Ravens will finally knock off the Chiefs and reach the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are two of the league’s best quarterbacks, each with more than enough support. However, it seems like we’ve been saying the same thing about both teams for four straight offseasons. Eventually, they need to prove it.

The Lions round out the bubble. Call me a homer, but both fans and analysts continue to underestimate them. Yes, Detroit lost both coordinators and its All-Pro center. But the Eagles overcame those same challenges last year on their way to the Super Bowl. On top of that, the Lions’ defense should take a step forward simply with Aidan Hutchinson healthy again.

Eight Lions appeared on ESPN’s Top 100 NFL Players list last week — second only to the Eagles (10). That included: Penei Sewell (14), Aidan Hutchinson (16), Jahmyr Gibbs (33), Amon-Ra St. Brown (42), Brian Branch (51), Kerby Joseph (60), Jared Goff (66), and Sam LaPorta (83).

That’s elite talent across the roster.

Just Outside the Bubble: Packers and Rams

The Rams would be in the bubble if not for one big question: Matthew Stafford’s health.

If he’s healthy, Los Angeles may be the Eagles’ biggest threat in the NFC — just look back at their divisional playoff matchup last year. But at 37, Stafford’s back issues are no small concern and looms over the organization all season.

As for the Packers, consider this: in the past seven years, only four quarterbacks have won the Super Bowl — Patrick Mahomes (three), Tom Brady (two), Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Hurts. Mahomes and Brady are two of the all-time greats. Stafford and Hurts played at a near-elite level surrounded by rosters loaded with All-Pros. Jordan Love likely falls into that latter category if he’s to win it all. Are the Packers as talented as the Eagles last year or the Rams in 2022? We aren't so sure.

Could Sneak Into the Bubble (If Everything Breaks Right): Commanders, Bengals, Texans, 49ers, Chargers, Broncos, Vikings and Steelers

This is a big group, but realistically, it’s hard to see more than one or two sneaking into the Super Bowl conversation. Still, each has a path — though a lot would have to go right.

The Bengals boast a top-tier offense but a bottom-tier defense. The Steelers are the opposite — an elite defense paired with a shaky offense that still has major questions.

Are Brock Purdy, J.J. McCarthy, or Bo Nix capable of leading Super Bowl runs? Are the Commanders truly talented enough?

The Chargers have the pieces, but at some point, Justin Herbert has to actually win a big game — any big game. The Texans also have the pieces, but the offensive line is a question, and C.J. Stroud took a step backward last year.

Look, I'd rather be on one of these teams than the Cowboys, who are perpetually stuck in the middle. I'll leave it at that.