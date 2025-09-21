NFL Survivor Pools Shaken by Week 3 Upsets: Packers, Falcons Eliminated

NFL survivor pools have surged in popularity in recent years as a fun way to bet on the league throughout the season. They offer a chance to win big money without much upfront risk.

Of course, the downside is that your entire season can end abruptly on any given week. Through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, there weren't many survivor entries eliminated. The big favorites who were popular picks generally won their games.

Packers Suffer Heartbreak Against Browns

That changed in Week 3, however. The Green Bay Packers, who were touchdown favorites against the Cleveland Browns, blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. But they still had a chance to win with a field goal in the final 30 seconds.

With the game tied at 10, the Packers sent Brandon McManus out to attempt a go-ahead 44-yard field goal. But the Browns blocked the kick. Then, 40-year-old Joe Flacco led Cleveland across midfield in just 19 seconds to try their own game-winning field goal, this one from 55 yards away.

Andre Szmyt, who struggled in Week 1 and had many Browns fans calling for his job, drilled the kick to win the game for Cleveland. The Browns officially led for 0 seconds, but it was enough to seal the win.



The Packers weren't the only favorite to go down. The 1-1 Atlanta Falcons faced the 0-2 Carolina Panthers as 5.5-point road favorites. This one wasn't dramatic at all — the Panthers lambasted the Falcons to the tune of a 30-0 blowout victory.

According to a report from Vegas Insider, the Packers and Falcons were the third- and fifth-most popular picks in the Circa NFL Survivor contest for Week 3. In fact, more people were eliminated by the Packers losing than in Weeks 1 and 2 combined.

Buccaneers Survive After Late Collapse

There was nearly another survivor-killing loser as the Tampa Bucs had their 43-yard field goal attempt with two minutes remaining blocked and returned for a touchdown by the New York Jets. The Bucs led by six points prior to the kick and were trying to make it a two-score game.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, the worst-case scenario unfolded. Not only did they fail on the field goal, but they handed the Jets a lead with 1:49 on the clock.

However, Baker Mayfield led Tampa on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes for the third consecutive week. Despite having his 43-yard field goal blocked just minutes before, Chase McLaughlin connected on a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bucs shouldn't have ever been in that position against an inferior opponent, especially given that they had a 23-6 lead in the fourth quarter. A win is a win, though.

It was a truly wild slate of games in the NFL in Week 3. Packers and Falcons backers are out of survivor pools, while Bucs supporters breathed a sigh of relief. What does Week 4 have in store for fans?