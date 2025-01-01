NFL Releases Statement On Terrorist Attack With Super Bowl Set For New Orleans

Following the devastating and senseless terrorist attack in New Orleans early on New Year's Day, an attack that killed at least 10 people, the NFL released a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans community and all those affected."

The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The league seemed to re-affirm the league's commitment to playing the game in the city, despite the attack.

"The NFL and the host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans," the statement continued.

"These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience."

According to the FBI, the attacker "has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas."

In addition, "an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle and the FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations. Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter."

The government organization is also asking for the public's help, asking that anyone with information contact a tip line that the FBI set up.

"The FBI has set up a digital tip line and we ask anyone with information or video of the incident to submit them to www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack or call 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Stay with OutKick for more information on this developing story.