NFL Schedule Release Videos: Best, Worst and 'WTF' Drops
All NFL content reigns supreme, and the league-wide schedule release signals that America's favorite televised sport is approaching.
RELATED: 2025 NFL Schedule Release Highlights, Lowlights
On Wednesday, the good, the bad, and the ‘meh’ in NFL schedule releases dropped.
Schedule release days in previous years gave us viral hits like the Tennessee Titans' man-on-the-street theme, and the Chargers' cleverly animated videos with major Easter Eggs, which catered to all NFL fans who tuned in to NFL headlines.
So, how did they do? (Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)
The Good
Titans Prescribe Fans MORE FOOTBALL
Bills Get Some Help From A.I.
Browns Pull Out Wild Visuals, Less Headache-Inducing Than Their Games
Buccaneers Keep Un-Canceling Jon Gruden
Give The Chargers Folks A Raise, They're The ‘Chiefs’ of Schedule Release Videos
The Bad
Chicago Bears Are Too Happy About Ben Johnson (He Better Be Good)
Cincinnati Bengals Pinching Pennies After Offseason Spending
Zero Humor, But At Least The Rams Tried
Steelers Found Sasquatch Before Signing Aaron Rodgers
The Meh
Jaguars Mock Trend That Will Easily Be Outdated In 2026
Detroit Lions Put Their Drones To Use For Stadium Tour … Never Seen That Before …
Atlanta Falcons Leave Opps in the Dust With Mario Kart Theme
All NFL Schedule Release Videos
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela