NFL Schedule Release Videos: Best, Worst and 'WTF' Drops

All NFL content reigns supreme, and the league-wide schedule release signals that America's favorite televised sport is approaching.

On Wednesday, the good, the bad, and the ‘meh’ in NFL schedule releases dropped.

Schedule release days in previous years gave us viral hits like the Tennessee Titans' man-on-the-street theme, and the Chargers' cleverly animated videos with major Easter Eggs, which catered to all NFL fans who tuned in to NFL headlines.

So, how did they do? (Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

The Good

Titans Prescribe Fans MORE FOOTBALL

Bills Get Some Help From A.I.

Browns Pull Out Wild Visuals, Less Headache-Inducing Than Their Games

Buccaneers Keep Un-Canceling Jon Gruden

Give The Chargers Folks A Raise, They're The ‘Chiefs’ of Schedule Release Videos

The Bad

Chicago Bears Are Too Happy About Ben Johnson (He Better Be Good)

Cincinnati Bengals Pinching Pennies After Offseason Spending

Zero Humor, But At Least The Rams Tried

Steelers Found Sasquatch Before Signing Aaron Rodgers

The Meh

Jaguars Mock Trend That Will Easily Be Outdated In 2026

Detroit Lions Put Their Drones To Use For Stadium Tour … Never Seen That Before …

Atlanta Falcons Leave Opps in the Dust With Mario Kart Theme

All NFL Schedule Release Videos

