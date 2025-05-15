NFL Schedule Release Videos: Best, Worst and 'WTF' Drops

PublishedUpdated

All NFL content reigns supreme, and the league-wide schedule release signals that America's favorite televised sport is approaching.

RELATED: 2025 NFL Schedule Release Highlights, Lowlights

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 12: An NFL logo as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 12, 2008 in Tampa, Florida.  (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the good, the bad, and the ‘meh’ in NFL schedule releases dropped.

Schedule release days in previous years gave us viral hits like the Tennessee Titans' man-on-the-street theme, and the Chargers' cleverly animated videos with major Easter Eggs, which catered to all NFL fans who tuned in to NFL headlines.

So, how did they do? (Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

The Good

Titans Prescribe Fans MORE FOOTBALL

Bills Get Some Help From A.I.

Browns Pull Out Wild Visuals, Less Headache-Inducing Than Their Games

Buccaneers Keep Un-Canceling Jon Gruden

Give The Chargers Folks A Raise, They're The ‘Chiefs’ of Schedule Release Videos

The Bad

Chicago Bears Are Too Happy About Ben Johnson (He Better Be Good)

Cincinnati Bengals Pinching Pennies After Offseason Spending

Zero Humor, But At Least The Rams Tried

Steelers Found Sasquatch Before Signing Aaron Rodgers

The Meh

Jaguars Mock Trend That Will Easily Be Outdated In 2026

Detroit Lions Put Their Drones To Use For Stadium Tour … Never Seen That Before …

Atlanta Falcons Leave Opps in the Dust With Mario Kart Theme

All NFL Schedule Release Videos

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)