NFL Reporter Hilariously Shuts Down Bizarre Post About Her Dying

Jane Slater responded to the fake death claims.

Jane Slater is a reporter for NFL Network who keeps close tabs on the Dallas Cowboys, and according to a bizarre social media post, died over the weekend "after a tragic domestic violence incident."

That report was proven untrue by the most-reliable source imaginable: Slater herself.

On Sunday morning, Slater was tagged by a user on X who shared a screenshot of the ‘news’ that she had died. Reading a headline about your ‘death’ while you are very much alive has to be quite the weird experience, but Slater responded to the post in hilarious fashion.

It's worth mentioning that the bogus post appears to have first made its rounds on Facebook, and anyone who has spent a few minutes on the platform in recent months has definitely seen some bizarre, very much AI-generated stories that have tricked a grandparent or two.

Jane Slater is a bit of a legend around these OutKick parts. 

Back in 2021, Slater was dragged by the woke mob online for posting about an unpaid internship opportunity. While plenty of you, if not most of you reading this, had at least one unpaid internship back in the day, the libs couldn't comprehend such a thing in 2021. 

In today's day and age, that same group of people would try to cancel you for suggesting you get a job, let alone one that doesn't pay you anything. 

As for the Cowboys team Slater covers, they were eliminated from playoff contention with the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night, and then followed that up with a 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

