NFL Refs Make Serious Mistake With Unnecessary Roughness Call On Texans' Jalen Pitre

The NFL's refs made another silly absurd in primetime.

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre pulled off a spectacular play on defense against the Dallas Cowboys, which the referees called ‘unnecessary roughness.'

Pitre lowered his shoulder on a tackle to nail Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

The TE got sandwiched between Texans defenders.

Pitre's tackle was pure fireworks, and a clean hit, but the officiating crew spoiled the Texans defender's hustle with their erroneous call.



ESPN's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were in agreement that the hit by Pitre was clean upon replay.

"The league is getting so soft," one fan cried on X.

"Jalen Pitre the latest victim of a player penalized for playing the game of football," tweeted PFF's Trevor Sikkema.

"Yet another reason why all penalties need to be challengable," another fan responded.

Despite the occasional lucky break with the refs, Dallas failed to secure the Lone Star State battle at AT&T Stadium, losing to the Texans, 34-10.

Watching in torment: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys' season (3-7) has fallen apart, much like their stadium.

