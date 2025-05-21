NFL QB Aaron Rodgers Unleashes On Trans Athletes: 'A Slap in the Face' To Women's Sports

Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, is standing for common sense.

Rodgers asserted that transgender athletes are jeopardizing women's sports, a position he expressed during a three-hour discussion on the "Joe Rogan Experience." The conversation dove headfirst into "taboo" topics, none more heated than men competing in women's sports.

READ: Nike Continues To Fail Women With Alleged Study On Trans-Identifying Youth | Amber Harding

Rodgers, undeterred by media backlash, called it a "slap in the face to women's athletics." He clarified, "The trans woman movement is actually anti-woman when it comes to sports."

OutKick has led the charge in exposing the safety risks and lasting damage of allowing men to compete against women.

"You’re not seeing trans men dominating anything," Rodgers added. "It’s because there’s a biological difference."

The truth, as he sees it, is clear without needing a third eye.

The issue erupted into a national debate when Lia Thomas competed against female collegiate swimmers in 2022, including OutKick’s Riley Gaines, who led the brave pushback against trans "men."

Progressives and Democrats insisted for years that these men should be recognized as "women" and allowed to compete, despite clear advantages in strength and size.

Rogan exposed the contradiction: "If you’re a trans man, now you have to take testosterone, which is banned. You can’t take it, so are you going to let them take it and you won’t let older athletes take it? That sounds crazy. That doesn’t make any sense.

"So if you get a 39-year-old athlete who has low testosterone, you won’t let him take it, but you let a woman take it to become a man? Shut the f**k up."

"Way too much common sense there, Joe," Rodgers responded. Bingo.

Under the Biden administration, athletes and public figures shied away from such truths.

However, with President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the tide has turned. With Trump's leadership, the stigma around criticizing biological men in women’s sports has vanished, emboldening truth-tellers like Rodgers to call out men too weak to compete against their own sex.

Rodgers, an Independent, took aim at "pro-trans" advocates: "The people who you’re asking those questions … whether or not there’s a decided advantage can’t even define what a woman is."

President Trump’s "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order aims to restore fairness and protect women’s athletics.

As the controversy rages, NFL fans, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, anxiously await Rodgers’ next move — will he return for another season at 41, or retire?

If he steps away, whispers of a political future grow louder, fueled by his fearless stand for truth.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela