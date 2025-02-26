NFL Players Association Report Once Again Proves Comfort Does Not Lead To Crown

INDIANAPOLIS – The Miami Dolphins, who haven't won a playoff game since the year 2000 and own the NFL's longest playoff win drought at 24 years, are actually a dynasty. Who knew?

The Dolphins on Wednesday were ranked the No. 1 team in the NFLPA's annual player report card for the second year in a row.

The report card, the NFLPA says, is a "resource that reflects [players'] daily experiences and opinions about their workplace conditions." And the Dolphins are excellent at making the conditions for players best in class, as owner Stephen Ross likes to say.

According to the NFLPA, the Dolphins "retained their crown as the top-ranked team in the 2025 Report Card. Owner Stephen Ross is once again the highest-graded owner, and the team is ranked No. 1 in seven of the 11 evaluated categories.

"The quality of the facilities is matched by the quality of the people in the building, making for an extremely positive player experience. The team also renovated their gameday locker room at Hard Rock Stadium [last] summer. The stadium locker room is not an area evaluated in these surveys, but this is another example of just how committed the team is to providing an elite player experience."

One minor sour note from Dolphins players:

"Players would like a better home game hotel, and more sideline passes for family members before games."

The top 5 teams in the third year of the report card are:

1. Dolphins

2. Vikings

3. Falcons

4. Raiders

5. Chargers

Cardinals Worst Rated By Players

The Chargers, by the way, jumped from 30th during the 2023 season to the top 5 in the 2024 season under new coach Jim Harbaugh.

And we know what you're thinking now. Which teams filled out the bottom tier according to their players?

Here you go:

28. Steelers

29. Jets

30. Browns

31. Patriots

32. Cardinals

Cardinals players are really not happy with their experience. They gave the weight room an F and the locker room an F-minus.

According to the survey, "The top concern for many players is the need for an updated, modernized and expanded team facility. Nearly every space within the facility is described as too small, especially the team’s locker room.

"Many players also highlight non-construction related improvements that would enhance their workplace conditions, such as an upgraded food program with more variety and higher quality offerings, as well as pre-game sideline passes for their families."

When asked what the team is doing best, many players praise head coach Jonathan Gannon for fostering a strong team culture."

Eagles Business Staff Meals A Problem

So what does this all mean?

It really doesn't mean anything if winning is the overriding factor for everyone involved. Consider that the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. And they ranked 22nd in this report.

From the Eagles report: "Players identify three easy fixes: providing childcare on game days (like most NFL teams do), prioritizing first-class seating for players instead of coaches, and staggering lunch times to avoid overcrowding in the cafeteria. Currently, players wait in long lines and are unable to find places to sit and eat because the business staff takes up most of the space.

"The other recurring issue is a lack of space, with players noting that nearly every facility category felt too small or lacked enough space."

Boo, the business staff!

Chiefs Rank Low, Play Great

The Chiefs, who returned to the AFC Championship Game for a seventh consecutive season and the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, ranked 26th in the report.

Chiefs players "continue to express the need for renovation and upgrades to the locker room, which has been their top request complaint in prior surveys. Players also want a new home game hotel since the one the team currently uses ranks the lowest in the league."

It should be noted the Chiefs were 8-0 at home after spending the previous night at that low-ranked hotel.

And so the point here is that good players will be good players and good teams will be good teams, regardless of how high or low their comfort experience is within the facility or team plane or with other factors.

And teams that provide great amenities and comfort for their players don't get those players to always translate their comfort to success on the field.