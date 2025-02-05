NFL Players Association Is A Hard No On 18-Game Season -- Until It's Not

NEW ORLEANS – The NFL may indeed some day expand to an 18-game schedule because that's what owners want and that's what commissioner Roger Goodell wants, and it means more money for everyone. But ask the players, who have a big say on the issue, and the immediate answer is no way.

No.

Nope.

Not happening.

NFL Players Dislike 18-Game Season

Enter any NFL locker room during the 2024 season and the topic is discussed on the same terms across the league.

"I think the topic has been discussed but it's more so from a headline out there and honestly guys saying, ‘No way, like, no way we’re doing that," said NFL Players Association president Jalen Reeves-Maybin, a linebacker for the Detroit Lions.

"It's a players' decision on what they will agree to or not," NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell said Wednesday. "Right now, when I have talked to the players over the last two seasons, no one wants to play an 18th game. No one.

"Seventeen games is already for many of the guys too long. Seventeen games is also so lengthy that you're still dealing with injuries going into the next season."

18-Games Requires Formal Negotiations

Conversations about an 18-game season have been informal. Both sides this week agreed on that.

It's not a thing as the sides are more involved in discussions about international games. But the issue will eventually come up, certainly before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement lapses in March 2031.

Lloyd expects NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to bring the CBA up for a new negotiation much sooner. And when, or if, that happens, the union's opening stance will be that players simply cannot physically endure 18 games.

Players Don't ‘Feel Normal’ Until July

"All of us here and all of our teammates back home love playing football," said Houston Texans backup quarterback Case Keenum. "Do we all wish our seasons would have been longer this time of year for other reasons? Yes.

"This time of year, though, the training room is pretty full. All of us are struggling to get our bodies back right. I know most of my teammates, we don't feel normal until July comes around – in time for another season. So this is probably not the right time to talk about adding another game.

"…That's a big issue for us."

Added Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler: "The thought of 18 games makes me cringe."

So there you have it: The NFLPA's opening stance on the evil, wicked, unacceptable 18-game season. But remember, what will ensue at some point between the union and the NFL is a negotiation on the matter.

And there will be give and take. And whether fans across the country get an 18th game or not will be determined by the outcome of that negotiation.

Sign Up And Stream Super Bowl LIX For Free On Tubi

Many Negotiating Points To Cover

And we know what the NFL wants in those looming talks. It wants an extra game. The union's requests, meanwhile, in a possible exchange will be quite more complicated.

The union will want the NFL to address health and safety issues for players – particularly in recovery time. So what does that mean in terms of the number of bye weeks – plural.

What does that mean in terms of the offseason – such as the seemingly endless programs like OTAs and camps meant to prepare players for the next season?

And what does it mean in terms of the complexion of the 18 games, as in what does international travel look like and where exactly those games happen?

There will be benefit questions – meaning money. And it's not just money but guaranteed money, CBA revenue splits, and possibly even equity in teams.

"If I'm asking my workforce to work more, it's not as simple as they want to fall back on the revenue split that currently exists," Howell said.

And finally, there are roster questions.

So all this will be discussed in a formal negotiation that may or may not result in an extra game. And what exactly is the line in the sand that the union will not cross before relenting on an 18th game?

"Frankly, we haven't been deep enough into conversations to figure out the true points everyone wants to get to," Reeves-Maybin said. "For any of us to say, ‘You know, double my pay in 18 games and we can do it,’ would just be really disrespectful to the membership."

And that's where Jason McCourty, who was the emcee for the NFLPA presser chimed in:

"Smart guy," he said. "Don't give out negotiation tactics to the media."