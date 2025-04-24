NFL Pick Kelvin Banks Jr.'s Baby Goes For A Ride On Draft Night, Pukes On Live TV

NFL Draft viewers were on board for a wild ride Thursday night, but no one had a more turbulent night than Kelvin Banks Jr.’s baby.

As Banks was announced as the Saints’ ninth overall pick, ESPN cameras cut to Banks’ home, where he watched the 2025 Draft.

ATLANTA - Kelvin Banks Jr. of the Texas Longhorns kisses the trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in two overtime periods at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025. (Photo by Adam Hagy/CFP/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. blocks during the CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on January 10, 2025 at AT&amp;T Stadium.  (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His family appeared on-screen, including his baby, which viewers noted was shaken as Banks’ girlfriend, Demetria, started clapping.

Watching Banks’ baby boy get jolted around left viewers gripping their seats.

Also, the baby puked on live television. 

"Kelvin Banks Jr's baby may have to get put in concussion protocol," one fan joked on X.

Little does that baby know his father is about to join the National Football League. Banks and his girlfriend announced in November 2024 that they were expecting a boy. With Banks measuring 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, his little prospect is bound to have a big future.

It’ll be a day to remember for the two.

Kelvin Banks Jr. started 42 games at left tackle for Texas from 2022 to 2024. He earned unanimous All-American honors and the 2024 Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.

