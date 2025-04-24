NFL Pick Kelvin Banks Jr.'s Baby Goes For A Ride On Draft Night, Pukes On Live TV

NFL Draft viewers were on board for a wild ride Thursday night, but no one had a more turbulent night than Kelvin Banks Jr.’s baby.

As Banks was announced as the Saints’ ninth overall pick, ESPN cameras cut to Banks’ home, where he watched the 2025 Draft.

His family appeared on-screen, including his baby, which viewers noted was shaken as Banks’ girlfriend, Demetria, started clapping.

Watching Banks’ baby boy get jolted around left viewers gripping their seats.

Also, the baby puked on live television.

"Kelvin Banks Jr's baby may have to get put in concussion protocol," one fan joked on X.

Little does that baby know his father is about to join the National Football League. Banks and his girlfriend announced in November 2024 that they were expecting a boy. With Banks measuring 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, his little prospect is bound to have a big future.

It’ll be a day to remember for the two.

Kelvin Banks Jr. started 42 games at left tackle for Texas from 2022 to 2024. He earned unanimous All-American honors and the 2024 Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela