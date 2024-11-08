NFL Officiating Ruins Another NFL Prime Time Game And The Failure Is Avoidable | Armando Salguero

When the NFL has lost Al Michaels, it has an unquestionable problem.

And that's where we are Friday morning, following another prime time game that ended in controversy caused by deeply troubling officiating on Thursday Night Football.

"Too many games end this way," Michaels said after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-34. "They just do.

"You miss calls. The whole thing. So frustrating for the fans. So frustrating."

No-Call Potentially Decides Game

The Bengals and Ravens played an amazingly entertaining game for 59 minutes and 22 seconds. And all that time got the audience to a 35-34 Baltimore lead with the Bengals going for a potential game-deciding 2-point play in the final 38 seconds.

Then, on that 2-point play, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an incomplete pass.

And that was seemingly that.

Except that Ravens defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike hit Burrow's face mask with his left hand. Quarterbacks in the pocket are only supposed to be hit from the shoulder down to just above the knees.

Madubuike inadvertently grabbed Burrow's face mask and the entire country saw the quarterback's helmet rattle as he released the pass that fell incomplete.

Face Mask Cannot Be Reviewed

It was a penalty by the letter of the rule book. And if called, it might have changed the course of the game because it would have given the Bengals another shot at another 2-point conversion from one yard closer.

That never happened.

No call. No replay because such plays are not subject to replay review.

Ravens win.

Burrow: I Never Get Those Calls

Most of the questions in the Bengals' press conferences afterward were about Cincy coach Zac Taylor going for the 2-point play inside the final minute to try to win the game rather than kick the extra point to tie.

But that decision to go for 2 was what led to the face mask non-call on Burrow. And, the thing is, that play seemingly had multiple fouls on the Ravens that went uncalled, including a defensive holding aside from the face mask.

"Yeah, you're not getting those calls in that situation for the most part," Burrow said.

And what about the face mask?

"You know, I feel like I've never really gotten those calls, so I don't really expect that," Burrow said following a huge sigh. "I felt there were a couple that were close, but again, I don't expect those."

Pattern Of Missed Face Masks

Here's the problem: Too many NFL games are ending this way. Or being in part decided this way. And that's not what fans should come to expect regardless of Burrow's pessimistic expectations.

You'll recall on Thursday Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20.

The final tally sounds like the Rams won a convincing two-score game. But the game was actually a one-score, 28-20 game with 1:42 to play when Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold dropped back into his end zone for a second-down pass.

He was sacked on the play by Rams linebacker Byron Young. The play resulted in a safety because Darnold went down in the end zone. Rams win.

At least that's what the game book says.

The Phantom Face Mask

In fact, Young grabbed Darnold's face mask on the play. But it was not called by an official standing less than 5 yards away. And, again, the play is not reviewable despite the fact it was a scoring play.

Ironically, days later, the NFL fined Young $7,014.19 for grabbing Darnold's face mask. So the league basically admitted what Young did was against the rules.

But we'll never know if the Vikings might have been able to drive for a tying touchdown and 2-point conversion because the game ignored the whole situation.

And this is starting to border on the ridiculous when fans watching at home can see an obvious foul but the league does nothing about it until days later – maybe.

The Solution To Face Mask Issues

So here's a solution: Next spring, the NFL competition committee will meet in some sunny part of the country before the league's annual meetings. It would serve the integrity of the game if that committee remembered the feeling following that Rams win and Thursday's Ravens win.

Rather than celebrating good games that were hard won and fairly played, the NFL left those games with a black eye. With question marks about its ability to officiate games – even with the use of replay technology.

That's the moment next spring when the NFL should make face mask calls made and not made reviewable.