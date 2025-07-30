NFL Releases Statement Mourning Loss, Supporting Survivors After Tragic NYC Shooting

The NFL commended those who lost their lives in the tragic spree by a deranged gunman.

The NFL released a statement concerning the tragic shooting in Midtown Manhattan, where the NFL's headquarters are located in New York City.

A deranged 27-year-old man went on a shooting spree on Monday, leading to four people being fatally shot, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam.

In their Wednesday statement, the NFL highlighted the lives lost in Monday's shooting and praised Officer Didadrul's heroism.

"The NFL is deeply grateful for the global outpouring of support following the tragic act of violence at the New York City building that houses our league office among other organizations," the statement read.

"We honor the four innocent lives lost, including NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, whose heroism will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with the survivors as they begin the difficult journey of physical and emotional recovery. The NFL family is resilient and united, and together, we will find strength in one another as we heal."

READ: Manhattan Shooter Carried Note With Grievance Against NFL, May Have Been Targeting League Office

As reported by OutKick's Armando Salguero, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously sent out a memo noting that a league employee was "seriously injured" as part of the attack.

On Monday evening, around 6 p.m., Shane D. Tamura entered 345 Park Avenue armed with an M-4 rifle, according to New York Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.

Tamura fatally shot off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant who was working as a uniformed security guard at the building. Islam, survived by his pregnant wife and two sons, was killed on the 33rd floor before Tamura took his own life.

A note was found on Tamura after the shooting spree and his suicide, in which he claimed to allegedly have CTE, attempting to link it to the NFL.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela