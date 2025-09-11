NFL, MLB, And NBA Say Nothing About Charlie Kirk Murder But Spoke Up About George Floyd

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and officials from other major pro leagues have not issued statements on Kirk's assassination

Several hours after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated during one of his events on Wednesday, I reached out to an NFL spokesman to ask if commissioner Roger Goodell or the league would have a statement or reaction to the killing of a man whom many league people – players, coaches, others – follow, respect and even admire.

No answer.

NFL Mum On Charlie Kirk Murder

It's not just that NFL didn't say anything about the murder in a press release or on any of its social platforms. It's that the NFL didn't even respect the question enough to provide a response.

So, at the time of this column's publication, the NFL has not commented on Kirk's murder at all. The league X account has not. The league's Instagram account has not. No team has said a word. And Goodell has not.

The same NFL that lines its end zones with slogans about ending racism and inspiring change and choosing love has been mum about Kirk's murder.

The fact is, the NFL, the NBA and Major League Baseball have said nothing about Kirk.

Adam Silver Was Vocal About George Floyd

And this is interesting only because when George Floyd was killed in 2020 – per the Hennepin County autopsy and according to the court verdict – the three major professional leagues in the United States practically raced each other to make a statement on the issue.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent an internal memo to all NBA employees and the league released that as its primary statement on the matter.

Silver expressed outrage over the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Silver said the league "shares the outrage and offer[s] our sincere condolences to their families and friends."

He emphasized that racism, police brutality, and racial injustice "remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored."

He noted being encouraged by players, coaches, owners, etc., speaking out and called for "collective action, civic engagement, candid dialogue and support for organizations working toward justice and equality."

But against the backdrop of this social activist statement in 2020, the NBA has remained silent about the slaying of a social activist in 2025.

MLB So Far Mum As A League On Charlie Kirk

Major League baseball released a statement on Floyd on June 3, 2020.

And it hit all the prominent notes of the day in bold lettering: "Systemic racism," and "prejudice and injustice."

But outside of the New York Yankees paying their respects at last night's game against Detroit, no word from the league at large.

The NFL similarly joined the chorus of sports leagues speaking out boldly on the Floyd matter. In my email to the league's chief spokesperson, I reminded him of Goodell's statement.

It read:

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

Goodell Wrote A Letter About Floyd

"As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

Amazingly, Goodell's statement tried to rationalize the violence that grew out of some protests across the country. One supposes that if someone feels "pain, anger and frustration" it's understandable to burn down the neighborhood laundromat or fast food joint along with any cars that might be parked en route.

That's not the point. This is:

Why have leagues that felt compelled to speak out about the murder of a man people in the black community and in the liberal politics movement view as a martyr, so far stayed silent about the murder of a man who some in the white community and in the conservative politics movement view as a martyr?

Charlie Kirk Died Violently

Both men ultimately met their demise via violence. Both men represent a constituency that the major sports leagues need for support.

But these leagues so far are treating the two killings that upset vast swaths of the country's population completely differently.

The NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA have players, coaches and staffers who admired Kirk in and are feeling pain in 2025, the same as they had players, coaches and staffers who felt pain in the spring and summer of 2020.

But the way the various leagues have responded to the two terrible killings is telling about how they think. They're telling us who they are.