NFL Makes Major Technology Decision To Determine First Downs

The NFL is finally realizing that they live in the year 2025 and is adapting to modern-day technology!

On Friday, the league announced that they would be utilizing the Hawk-Eye Technology system, rather than the longstanding tradition of using the yardmarker chains, to determine first downs. The ‘chain gang’ will still be on the sidelines following the ball, but will only be used as a secondary method to determine the distance.

The Hawk-Eye technology is being welcomed across social media, including from yours truly, who had a massively viral post during last month's AFC Championship Game in which the referees seemed to mistakenly not give Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen a first down during a pivotal moment late in the game. At the time, I questioned how we could have near-pinpoint accuracy in tennis to determine if the ball is in or out of bounds, and yet are still using the antiquated chain gang still in football.

OTHER SPORTS HAVE UTILIZED SIMILAR TECHNOLOGY

The Hawk-Eye system is fully virtual and utilizes various cameras that are setup across the stadium. After a first down is achieved, it notifies the official that the ball did indeed cross the first down plane. Ironically, the UFL (United Football League) has already been utilizing the technology, yet the NFL has never implemented it until now, citing that previous attempts had some hiccups.

Those tech glitches have either panned out, or the NFL has finally grown tired of hearing complaints such as mine that have only grown louder in recent years.

During this week's NFL Combine, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that he was in favor of the Hawk-Eye technology. "I am - Especially if we can, like, more efficiently mark it. And then the game keeps going and we keep rocking. Sometimes, you're on that drive and you want to keep going, moving the ball," Quinn told USA Today Sports.

Fans overwhelmingly agree, especially those that have seen similar uses of it whether it's in the UFL or with soccer's similar VAR system when calling offsides or the soccer ball going across the goal line.

Let's see if the NFL finds a way to screw this up too!

